Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Jun 21, 2022 03:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Topic: IEEE TechInsider Webinar: Writing UVM/SystemVerilog Testbenches for Analog/Mixed-Signal Verification Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WM_pftAcT7GG3oOzt4iP_w After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Charles Dančak (Verification Instructor and Consultant ) Charles Dančak is a trainer and consultant based in Silicon Valley. He holds two MS degrees, one in electrical engineering and one in solid-state physics. Charles began his career as a technology engineer in one of Intel's wafer fabs and spent ten years at Synopsys developing hands-on courses on HDL-based design, simulation, and DFT. He introduced the first SystemVerilog workshop in the University of California Extension system in 2007 and still teaches SystemVerilog online, currently with UC San Diego Extension (ECE-40301). Recently, Charles presented a paper on UVM for analog/mixed-signal verification at DVCon U.S. 2022.