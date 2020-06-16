Description

Diagnosing and troubleshooting PIM problems is an expensive and time consuming exercise. It not only requires hours of resources but also degrades QoS since the site has to be shut down. The problem is exacerbated by new bands such as FirstNet introduced into LTE networks that make the RF environment more conducive to PIM.



In this webinar, we will explore a new PIM diagnosis methodology that eliminates tower climbs and reduces system down time by as much as 90%. This new methodology can provide multi-band PIM diagnosis using live cellular traffic.



It quickly determines internal or external PIM and provides a distance-to-PIM analysis all while the network equipment is live, resulting in sites becoming free of PIM faster than using standard RF PIM hunting techniques.



Who Should Attend:

This webinar is ideal for operators, RF engineers, and cell technicians experiencing PIM problems and searching for methods to diagnose these problems faster and cheaper.



What you will learn:

• The questions every RF engineer should answer about their PIM problems before ever taking down a site

• How to use live cellular traffic to diagnose multi-band PIM problems

• The difference between PIM diagnosis and PIM troubleshooting

• How to debug intermittent PIM problems

• Using diagnosis data to reduce time-to-resolution by up to 75%



Speaker:

Roger Paje, Sr. Product Manager, Anritsu



