Description

5G V2X capabilities are continuously evolving delivering enhanced system functionalities beyond basic safety with every 3GPP release. With Rel-17, pedestrians will also benefit as V2P capability is introduced, adding another powerful dimension to the ecosystem. Sidelink functionality is also further enhanced, building on foundational 5G technology, effecting new core capabilities benefiting V2X and other verticals. We have a broad 5G portfolio covering several real-world touchpoints and are driving cutting-edge 5G innovations into all of them. In this webinar, we will cover the following:



• New features and enhancements in Rel-17

• Our proposed approach to co-channel coexistence for Rel-18

• Our recommendations in Rel-18 for sidelink ranging and positioning

• Latest demos showcasing a few advanced applications



Please join Qualcomm for this webinar on June 8th, 2021 to learn about some of the most exciting and advanced 5G V2X technologies that my team is working on every day.



Speaker:

Shailesh Patil, Principal Manager/Engineer, Qualcomm Technologies



By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.