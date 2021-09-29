Skip to main content
Nokia Webinar: Guaranteeing the best service with FWA
Fixed wireless access (FWA) is – at long last – a viable tool in the toolkit, thanks to a combination of technological advances and shifting market trends. Both mobile and converged operators are in an excellent position to use their licensed wireless spectrum and extend existing or even create new business and residential broadband opportunities.
However, deploying FWA can be challenging. Now, 3GPP radio access networks serve both mobile and fixed use cases which can, if not well managed, contend with each other resulting in service degradation. This webinar makes it easy to understand how operators can guarantee the best service for the customer with FWA, including:
-Purpose built tools to support the sales process and network planning, and provide insights for service assurance and optimization
-Management of precious radio resources
-Spectral efficiency and the importance of high category devices
-Guaranteeing quality of service with network slicing
-Introducing value add applications
-High performing whole home mesh Wi-Fi 6
Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
Koen De Sagher, Product Manager 4G/5G, Broadband Devices Business Unit, Fixed Networks, Nokia
Cemil Cantürk, Portfolio Marketing, Fixed Networks, Nokia
*Nokia's Consent Statement:
In consideration for accessing the content on this page, I hereby provide Nokia the personal data elements queried on this page for the purpose of receiving marketing communications from Nokia about Nokia offers that may be of interest, each in accordance with Nokia’s privacy statement, which I have reviewed. I understand that I may unsubscribe from Nokia at any time.
Sep 29, 2021 11:00 AM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Koen De Sagher
Product Manager 4G/5G, Broadband Devices Business Unit, Fixed Networks
Koen De Sagher earned a MS degree in Electronics from the University of Leuven, Belgium, in 1996. He started his career at Imec. In 1999 he started working as a DSP engineer for voice band and ADSL modems at Telindus. From 2004 till 2009 he worked at Thomson/Technicolor, integrating third party software for different DSL technologies. In 2009 he was part of the DSL expert team at Alcatel-Lucent. From 2011 till 2018 he helped to build the roadmap as DSL product manager. In 2018 he took the responsibility for the Nokia Fixed Wireless Access CPE portfolio. Both 4G and 5G indoor (gateways) and outdoor (receivers) devices are in the portfolio. Ajay holds a Masters in Artificial Intelligence from National University of Singapore (NUS) & reads voraciously on societal, environmental and business impact of AI.
Cemil Cantürk
Portfolio Marketing, Fixed Networks
Cemil Cantürk is responsible for FN Portfolio Marketing. In his role, Cemil is focusing on promoting fixed and wireless access technology. He has more than 20 years of experience in telecommunications, with positions in engineering, pre-sales and sales.
Kelly Hill
Managing Editor
Webinar Speakers Koen De Sagher (Product Manager 4G/5G, Broadband Devices Business Unit, Fixed Networks @Nokia) Koen De Sagher earned a MS degree in Electronics from the University of Leuven, Belgium, in 1996. He started his career at Imec. In 1999 he started working as a DSP engineer for voice band and ADSL modems at Telindus. From 2004 till 2009 he worked at Thomson/Technicolor, integrating third party software for different DSL technologies. In 2009 he was part of the DSL expert team at Alcatel-Lucent. From 2011 till 2018 he helped to build the roadmap as DSL product manager. In 2018 he took the responsibility for the Nokia Fixed Wireless Access CPE portfolio. Both 4G and 5G indoor (gateways) and outdoor (receivers) devices are in the portfolio. Ajay holds a Masters in Artificial Intelligence from National University of Singapore (NUS) & reads voraciously on societal, environmental and business impact of AI. Cemil Cantürk (Portfolio Marketing, Fixed Networks @Nokia) Cemil Cantürk is responsible for FN Portfolio Marketing. In his role, Cemil is focusing on promoting fixed and wireless access technology. He has more than 20 years of experience in telecommunications, with positions in engineering, pre-sales and sales. Kelly Hill (Managing Editor @RCR Wireless News)
