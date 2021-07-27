Skip to main content
Qualcomm Webinar: Maximizing Wi-Fi 6 Performance: How highly optimized scheduling and next-gen features deliver the best of Wi-Fi 6
Description
Today’s connected environments are more complex than ever with every home to large venue network being impacted with a mix of client devices simultaneously requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency data transmissions that, when operating simultaneously, can quickly congest the network. Wi-Fi 6 offers tools to resolve many of the congestion issues by integrating multi-user and scheduling technologies to better manage the quality of service (QoS) to every client. However, not every implementation of these standards-based technologies is the same, and Qualcomm Technologies has published two white papers that prove implementation matters.
Not only is it critical to implement multi-user technologies such as OFDMA and bi-directional MU-MIMO well, but ensuring the performance gains delivered by highly optimized implementations require an intelligent choice of which tools to apply and when by the network. Qualcomm Technologies’ VP of Technical Standards, Rolf De Vegt, will highlight what performance benefits can be seen through proper implementation of next-gen multi-user technologies in combination with high-performance scheduling; maximizing throughput and lowering latency for the most critical of applications and use cases.
What you will learn:
• How effective implementation of OFDMA is imperative for low-latency applications
• Why Bi-directional MU-MIMO is mission critical in today’s connected world
• How High-performance network scheduling can unlock the full potential of these technologies
• What performance benefits can be seen in everyday network use-cases
Speaker:
Rolf de Vegt, VP of Technical Standards, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Time
Jul 27, 2021 11:00 AM in
Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
Rolf de Vegt
VP of Technical Standards
@
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Rolf de Vegt is currently VP of Technical Standards at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. With over 26 years of telecommunication and semiconductor industry experience, he leads technology standards development and integration for the connectivity semiconductor business unit and leads Qualcomm Technologies participation in IEEE802.11 standardization. He is also an active Board Member and Treasurer of the Wi-Fi Alliance and has led marketing task groups for their major MAC/PHY programs such as Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), and Wi-Fi 6, to name a few.

