Description

Today’s connected environments are more complex than ever with every home to large venue network being impacted with a mix of client devices simultaneously requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency data transmissions that, when operating simultaneously, can quickly congest the network. Wi-Fi 6 offers tools to resolve many of the congestion issues by integrating multi-user and scheduling technologies to better manage the quality of service (QoS) to every client. However, not every implementation of these standards-based technologies is the same, and Qualcomm Technologies has published two white papers that prove implementation matters.



Not only is it critical to implement multi-user technologies such as OFDMA and bi-directional MU-MIMO well, but ensuring the performance gains delivered by highly optimized implementations require an intelligent choice of which tools to apply and when by the network. Qualcomm Technologies’ VP of Technical Standards, Rolf De Vegt, will highlight what performance benefits can be seen through proper implementation of next-gen multi-user technologies in combination with high-performance scheduling; maximizing throughput and lowering latency for the most critical of applications and use cases.



What you will learn:

• How effective implementation of OFDMA is imperative for low-latency applications

• Why Bi-directional MU-MIMO is mission critical in today’s connected world

• How High-performance network scheduling can unlock the full potential of these technologies

• What performance benefits can be seen in everyday network use-cases



Speaker:

Rolf de Vegt, VP of Technical Standards, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



