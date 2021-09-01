Description

Open RAN in 2020 was all about communicating the value proposition and gaining validation from major global operators. In 2021, with that validation in hand, the Open RAN ecosystem is pushing toward delivering on those benefits. Priorities include a broader pool of hardware support, bringing the benefits of machine learning to bear both in the RAN and for the purposes of CI/CD, backwards compatibility for legacy Gs, and many others.



In this comprehensive webinar and accompanying virtual event, we'll take stock of where Open RAN is today, where it's proponents want it to go moving forward, how critics are thinking about technology, and what Open RAN means for operators who are continually pinched by stagnating ARPU.



Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Thierry Maupile, Chief Strategy & EVP Product Management, Altiostar

Ganesh Shenbagaraman, Vice President, Engineering, Radisys



By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.