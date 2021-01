Message preview

Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Jan 27, 2021 04:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Democracy and Faith Under Siege: Responding to Christian Nationalism Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4_2ApjNTTAKgTdBBPGUpAw After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers The Most Rev. Michael Curry (Presiding Bishop and Primate @the Episcopal Church) The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry is Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church. He is the Chief Pastor and serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, and as Chair of the Executive Council of The Episcopal Church. Presiding Bishop Curry was installed as the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church on November 1, 2015. Presiding Bishop Curry maintains a national preaching and teaching ministry, having been featured on The Protestant Hour and as a frequent speaker at churches, cathedrals, and conferences around the country and internationally. The Rev. Elizabeth A. Eaton (Presiding Bishop @the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) The Rev. Elizabeth A. Eaton is the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s fourth presiding bishop and was first elected at the 2013 ELCA Churchwide Assembly. She earned a Master of Divinity degree from Harvard Divinity School and a Bachelor of Music Education degree from the College of Wooster. As chief ecumenical officer of the ELCA, she represents this church in a wide range of ecumenical and interfaith settings. Eaton’s four emphases for the ELCA are: We are church; We are Lutheran; We are church together; We are church for the sake of the world. These four emphases are fundamental to identifying who the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America is. Dr. Andrew L. Whitehead (Associate Professor of Sociology @Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis) Whitehead is an Associate Professor of Sociology and Director of the Association of Religion Data Archives at the Center for the Study of Religion and American Culture at IUPUI. His research focuses on how religion both shapes and is shaped by contemporary American culture. Whitehead is the author of “Taking America Back for God: Christian Nationalism in the United States” (Oxford University Press, 2020). His co-authored article “Make America Christian Again: Christian Nationalism and Voting for Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential Election” (Sociology of Religion, 2018) won the Distinguished Article Award for both the Association for the Sociology of Religion and the Society for the Scientific Study of Religion.