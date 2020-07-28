webinar register page

Editorial Webinar: CBRS Spotlight - Early Learning from Commercialization of the CBRS
Commercial CBRS deployments have officially kicked off, with a healthy device and equipment ecosystem to support the three-tiered spectrum sharing framework.

The next big step for the technology is the Priority Access License auction set for July 23rd. So, who is using CBRS and how?

RCR Wireless News explores lessons learned from early CBRS deployment and the near-term future potential of the band.

Speakers:
Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
Todd Gore, VP of Sales, Federated Wireless
Jonathan Adelstein, President & CEO, WIA
Stefan Pongratz, Vice President, Dell'Oro Group

Jul 28, 2020 02:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

