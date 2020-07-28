Description

Commercial CBRS deployments have officially kicked off, with a healthy device and equipment ecosystem to support the three-tiered spectrum sharing framework.



The next big step for the technology is the Priority Access License auction set for July 23rd. So, who is using CBRS and how?



RCR Wireless News explores lessons learned from early CBRS deployment and the near-term future potential of the band.



Speakers:

Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News

Todd Gore, VP of Sales, Federated Wireless

Jonathan Adelstein, President & CEO, WIA

Stefan Pongratz, Vice President, Dell'Oro Group



By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.