Skip to main content
webinar register page
Webinar Registration
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Microsoft (Outlook)
Topic
How IoT Will Change Our Daily Lives
Description
At the outer edge of the technological wave of 5G will be the Internet of Things (IoT); IoT promises a new level of connectivity in all manner of devices and products from appliances to vehicles to smart homes and more. The number of such connected objects is expected to grow from 8 billion in 2019 to 14 billion by 2024 with a market opportunity exceeding $658 billion. Ideally this advancement delivers additional ways to add efficiency, communication and convenience.
How will this increasingly mainstream technology improve our lives? What are the complexities, security and operability issues that need to be addressed for wide adoption? Do the benefits outweigh any risks?
Please join us for a lively and informed webinar on the importance of IoT for both a variety of enterprises and for myriad consumers alike: “How IoT Will Change Our Daily Lives.”
The panelists will include Geoff Wylde, IoT lead at the World Economic Forum, Joe Barrett, President, Global Mobile, Suppliers Association and Tim Danks, VP of Risk Management at Huawei Technologies. Questions are encouraged.
Speakers:
Tim Dank, VP of Risk Management, Huawei Technologies
Geoff Wylde, IoT Lead, World Economic Forum
Joe Barrett, President, Global Mobile, Suppliers Association
Laura DiDio, High Tech Analyst, Principal of ITIC
By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program.You may unsubscribe at any time.
Time
Aug 19, 2020 02:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
*
Required information
Loading
Register
Speakers
Geoff Wylde
IoT Lead
@
World Economic Forum
Joe Barrett
President
@
Global Mobile, Suppliers Association
Laura DiDio
High Tech Analyst, Principal
@
ITIC
×
Share via Email
All fields are required
Your Information
Send to
Message preview
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Aug 19, 2020 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: How IoT Will Change Our Daily Lives Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6ZbMv0iZRSybRq3geK_fuQ After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Geoff Wylde (IoT Lead @World Economic Forum) Joe Barrett (President @Global Mobile, Suppliers Association) Laura DiDio (High Tech Analyst, Principal @ITIC)
Send
Cancel
×
Switch Time Zone
Time Zone:
(GMT-11:00) Midway Island, Samoa
(GMT-11:00) Pago Pago
(GMT-10:00) Hawaii
(GMT-8:00) Alaska
(GMT-8:00) Juneau
(GMT-7:00) Vancouver
(GMT-7:00) Pacific Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-7:00) Tijuana
(GMT-7:00) Arizona
(GMT-6:00) Edmonton
(GMT-6:00) Mountain Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-6:00) Mazatlan
(GMT-6:00) Saskatchewan
(GMT-6:00) Guatemala
(GMT-6:00) El Salvador
(GMT-6:00) Managua
(GMT-6:00) Costa Rica
(GMT-6:00) Tegucigalpa
(GMT-6:00) Chihuahua
(GMT-5:00) Winnipeg
(GMT-5:00) Central Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-5:00) Mexico City
(GMT-5:00) Panama
(GMT-5:00) Bogota
(GMT-5:00) Lima
(GMT-5:00) Monterrey
(GMT-4:00) Montreal
(GMT-4:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-4:00) Indiana (East)
(GMT-4:00) Puerto Rico
(GMT-4:00) Caracas
(GMT-4:00) La Paz
(GMT-4:00) Guyana
(GMT-3:00) Halifax
(GMT-3:00) Santiago
(GMT-3:00) Montevideo
(GMT-3:00) Recife
(GMT-3:00) Buenos Aires, Georgetown
(GMT-3:00) Sao Paulo
(GMT-3:00) Atlantic Time (Canada)
(GMT-2:30) Newfoundland and Labrador
(GMT-2:00) Greenland
(GMT-1:00) Cape Verde Islands
(GMT+0:00) Azores
(GMT+0:00) Universal Time UTC
(GMT+0:00) Greenwich Mean Time
(GMT+0:00) Reykjavik
(GMT+0:00) Nouakchott
(GMT+1:00) Dublin
(GMT+1:00) London
(GMT+1:00) Lisbon
(GMT+1:00) Casablanca
(GMT+1:00) West Central Africa
(GMT+1:00) Algiers
(GMT+1:00) Tunis
(GMT+2:00) Belgrade, Bratislava, Ljubljana
(GMT+2:00) Sarajevo, Skopje, Zagreb
(GMT+2:00) Oslo
(GMT+2:00) Copenhagen
(GMT+2:00) Brussels
(GMT+2:00) Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna
(GMT+2:00) Amsterdam
(GMT+2:00) Rome
(GMT+2:00) Stockholm
(GMT+2:00) Vienna
(GMT+2:00) Luxembourg
(GMT+2:00) Paris
(GMT+2:00) Zurich
(GMT+2:00) Madrid
(GMT+2:00) Harare, Pretoria
(GMT+2:00) Warsaw
(GMT+2:00) Prague Bratislava
(GMT+2:00) Budapest
(GMT+2:00) Tripoli
(GMT+2:00) Cairo
(GMT+2:00) Johannesburg
(GMT+2:00) Khartoum
(GMT+3:00) Helsinki
(GMT+3:00) Nairobi
(GMT+3:00) Sofia
(GMT+3:00) Istanbul
(GMT+3:00) Athens
(GMT+3:00) Bucharest
(GMT+3:00) Nicosia
(GMT+3:00) Beirut
(GMT+3:00) Damascus
(GMT+3:00) Jerusalem
(GMT+3:00) Amman
(GMT+3:00) Moscow
(GMT+3:00) Baghdad
(GMT+3:00) Kuwait
(GMT+3:00) Riyadh
(GMT+3:00) Bahrain
(GMT+3:00) Qatar
(GMT+3:00) Aden
(GMT+3:00) Djibouti
(GMT+3:00) Mogadishu
(GMT+3:00) Kiev
(GMT+3:00) Minsk
(GMT+4:00) Dubai
(GMT+4:00) Muscat
(GMT+4:00) Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan
(GMT+4:30) Tehran
(GMT+4:30) Kabul
(GMT+5:00) Yekaterinburg
(GMT+5:00) Islamabad, Karachi, Tashkent
(GMT+5:30) India
(GMT+5:30) Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
(GMT+5:45) Kathmandu
(GMT+6:00) Almaty
(GMT+6:00) Dacca
(GMT+6:00) Astana, Dhaka
(GMT+6:30) Rangoon
(GMT+7:00) Novosibirsk
(GMT+7:00) Krasnoyarsk
(GMT+7:00) Bangkok
(GMT+7:00) Vietnam
(GMT+7:00) Jakarta
(GMT+8:00) Irkutsk, Ulaanbaatar
(GMT+8:00) Beijing, Shanghai
(GMT+8:00) Hong Kong SAR
(GMT+8:00) Taipei
(GMT+8:00) Kuala Lumpur
(GMT+8:00) Singapore
(GMT+8:00) Perth
(GMT+9:00) Yakutsk
(GMT+9:00) Seoul
(GMT+9:00) Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo
(GMT+9:30) Darwin
(GMT+9:30) Adelaide
(GMT+10:00) Vladivostok
(GMT+10:00) Guam, Port Moresby
(GMT+10:00) Brisbane
(GMT+10:00) Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney
(GMT+10:00) Hobart
(GMT+11:00) Magadan
(GMT+11:00) Solomon Islands
(GMT+11:00) New Caledonia
(GMT+12:00) Kamchatka
(GMT+12:00) Fiji Islands, Marshall Islands
(GMT+12:00) Auckland, Wellington
(GMT+13:00) Independent State of Samoa
OK
Cancel
×
Continue to PayPal
Click to Continue
×
About
Zoom Blog
Customers
Our Team
Why Zoom
Features
Careers
Integrations
Partners
Investors
Press
Media Kit
How to Videos
Brand Guidelines
Download
Meetings Client
Zoom Rooms Client
Browser Extension
Outlook Plug-in
Lync Plug-in
iPhone/iPad App
Android App
Sales
1.888.799.9666
Contact Sales
Plans & Pricing
Request a Demo
Webinars and Events
Support
Test Zoom
Account
Support Center
Live Training
Feedback
Contact Us
Accessibility
Privacy and Security
Language
English
English
Español
Deutsch
简体中文
繁體中文
Français
Portuguese
日本語
Русский
한국어
Italiano
Tiếng Việt
Currency
US Dollars $
US Dollars $
Australian Dollars $
Euros €
British Pounds £
Japanese Yen ￥
Canadian Dollars $
Zoom on Blog
Zoom on LinkedIn
Zoom on Twitter
Zoom on Youtube
Zoom on Facebook
Copyright ©2020 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.
Privacy & Legal Policies
About Ads
×
Upcoming Meetings
Would you like to start this meeting?
Would you like to start one of these meetings?
View more...
Start a New Meeting