Description

UNCF will host a roundtable conversation to explore the dynamics of building successful relationships between institutional leadership and boards.



Speakers:

Dr. Roger Ferguson, Jr., President and CEO, TIAA-CREF

Dr. Ruth Simmons, President, Prairie View A&M University



Moderator:

Dr. Michael Lomax, President and CEO, UNCF



NOTE: Answers to the questions below will be confidential. The survey is here to guide programming and to assist the developers of this program in crafting an experience tailored to best fit your needs.



Looking forward to your participation!