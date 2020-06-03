Skip to main content
Huawei Webinar: Globalization and Innovation
Description
Innovation drives the advancement of technologies, companies, countries, and people around the world. And innovation is not limited to any specific country or borders. Throughout history, the most transformative innovations have had multiple starting points and delivered benefits worldwide. Globalization and innovation have, in many senses, driven each other.
On June 3, join us for an informative, spirited discussion about “Globalization and Innovation.” Panelists will include Steve Hoffman, CEO & chairman of Founders Space, Rebecca A. Fannin, founder of Silicon Dragon Ventures, and Craig Brown, Big Data Thought Leader.
They will offer their historical perspectives on globalization and innovation, and expectations for our future – as global innovation has never been more critical than it is today. Questions are encouraged.
Speakers:
Steve Hoffman, CEO & Chairman, Founders Space
Rebecca Fannin, Founder, Silicon Dragon Ventures
Craig Brown, Big Data Thought Leader
Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless (Moderator)
Jun 3, 2020 02:00 PM
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
Steve Hoffman
CEO & Founder
@
Founders Space
Rebecca Fannin
Founder
@
Silicon Dragon Ventures
Craig Brown
Big Data Thought Leader
