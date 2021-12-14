Skip to main content
Semtech Webinar: Smart Cities, Farms & More Become Even Smarter by Leveraging IoT With Predictive Data Analytics - Creating a Smarter, Safer and Sustainable Planet
Description
Accessibility to Internet of Things (IoT) technology and the diverse data it uncovers is key to combating some of the globe's most significant challenges that require improved situational awareness, from natural disasters to hunger and even sustainability. Increasingly, more and more companies are leveraging the combined power of IoT, advanced analytics and the Cloud to enable increased data acquisition, more reliable remote access, quicker processing, and automated alerting to improve emergency response times in smart cities– among other things.
By harnessing this power, businesses and organizations can easily and securely generate real-time insights from data as it streams from devices and environments to enable rapid, intelligent decision-making, and to improve strategic processes and operations that can deliver meaningful results with real-world ramifications. By evolving these business models alongside the IoT, some of the biggest challenges facing our world today can be not only mitigated, but completely resolved.
In this webinar, Semtech and SAS will discuss:
• The advantages of combining Semtech’s LoRa® devices, the LoRaWAN® standard and SAS’s real-time sensing capabilities and advanced analytics to help organizations better predict, prepare, and respond to the world’s most important challenges – from natural disasters to hunger and sustainability.
• The value in deploying the proper digital infrastructure and the role data, AI and streaming analytics play in fast, intelligent decision-making
• Real-world use cases and deployments across verticals including flood prevention, livestock wellness and precision agriculture, and energy forecasting
Presenters:
Tyson Echentile, Global Manager, IoT Partner & Business Development, SAS
Richard Lansdowne, Senior Director, Business Development, Semtech
Dec 14, 2021 08:00 AM in
Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
Richard Lansdowne
Senior Director, Business Development
@
Semtech
Rich Lansdowne is a senior director for business development within Semtech’s wireless LoRa business unit and holds a master’s degree in information engineering from the U.K.’s Southampton University. He is a 30-year industry veteran with extensive experience in wireless, carrier networking and mixed-signal system-on-chip design, as well as in low-power IoT and Cloud services.
Tyson Echentile
Global Manager, IoT Partner & Business Development
@
SAS
As Global Manager, IoT Partner & Business Development within the IoT Division at SAS, Tyson Echentile works with SAS partners to explore the vast amount of data generated by the Internet of Things. Tyson collaborates with partners to build and deploy IoT solutions that solve real-life problems across a wide variety of industries including government, manufacturing, agriculture, and energy & utilities. Tyson earned his master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and his undergraduate degree from Towson University.
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Dec 14, 2021 08:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Topic: Semtech Webinar: Smart Cities, Farms & More Become Even Smarter by Leveraging IoT With Predictive Data Analytics - Creating a Smarter, Safer and Sustainable Planet
