Huawei Webinar: Why America Needs Strong National Privacy Regulation -- Lessons from COVID-19, the War on Terrorism, and Europe’s Privacy Directive
The pandemic has highlighted the importance of personal data and digital connectivity, to the detection, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19. The major social media platforms for search, marketing, and transactions involve the collection and use of personal data in historic proportions in ways that are not always disclosed.
This is all part of a continuing explosion of online activity by individuals and organizations that is outpacing privacy disclosures, safeguards and regulations. Unlike Europe that has a broad regime of privacy regulation with huge potential sanctions, the U.S. does not have national privacy regulation. As we consider the experiences over the last few months, the evolving technology landscape and how these events impact individual privacy as society moves beyond the pandemic, what are the lessons that should be learned to better inform and protect the rights of individuals to their personal privacy?
How can the interests of government be accommodated relative to the health and safety of its citizens, the ability to respond to other emergencies, the protection of national security, and the fight against Terrorism and malicious activity in cyberspace? The panel will look broadly at the COVID-19 pandemic and similar events where actions such as contact tracing, temperature monitoring (individually or en masse), DNA sampling, and other privacy related issues arise. How does technology now and in near future enable but at the same time protect privacy? These issues have been tackled by the European Union and are being discussed in many government hallways across the globe as technology companies look for solutions and big data is analyzed to help in the fight.
Speakers:
Tim Danks, VP Risk Management, Huawei USA
Daniel Sieberg, VP Public Relations, Huawei Technologies (Moderator)
Jul 22, 2020 02:00 PM
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
