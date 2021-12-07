Description

Wi-Fi 6 offers a host of advanced features, such as OFDMA, MU-MIMO, target wake time, 1024 quadrature amplitude modulation mode and transmit beamforming.



The Wi-Fi Alliance predicted that the certification of Wi-Fi 6 at the end of 2019 would mark a significant inflection point in adoption. Two years after the certification, what does adoption really look like, and what is the status of Wi-Fi 6 devices around the world?



Speakers:

Cat Sbeglia, Technology Editor, RCR Wireless News

Adam Smith, Product Marketing, LitePoint



By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.