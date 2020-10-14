Skip to main content
PCTEL Webinar: Transitioning to 5G: RF testing and optimization for NSA, SA and DSS
As operators worldwide expand their 5G network deployments, the transition to 5G Standalone (SA) networks is already beginning. The success of 5G during this transition depends on accurate field measurements to verify coverage, ensure Quality of Services (QoS), and unleash the full potential of 5G.
5G deployments pose new and unique challenges at all phases of the transition. For non-standalone (NSA) 5G, simultaneously testing of 4G LTE is essential. Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) can make the transition smoother, but it requires new techniques to ensure accurate testing. And 5G SA networks require even greater attention to 5G coverage while continuing to maintain service for 5G customers.
In this webinar, we explore the 5G network deployment and optimization from an RF testing perspective. Using practical examples and real-world data collected using PCTEL scanning receivers, we will discuss best practices for collecting accurate data under a variety of 5G deployment scenarios.
• Key differences between 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA networks
• The effects of Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) on field measurements
• The relationship between beamforming and 5G coverage
• How to simultaneously test 4G/5G across mmWave & sub-6 GHz bands
• Practical applications for 5G field testing throughout the network lifecycle
Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
Chintan Fafadia, Sr. Director of Product Management, PCTEL, Inc.
Oct 14, 2020 01:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Chintan Fafadia
Chintan Fafadia is Sr. Director of Product Management for PCTEL’s 5G and cloud-based test and measurement solutions. He has over 15 years of in the wireless industry, specializing in network test and measurement. At PCTEL, Chintan has played a key role in the development of the company’s 4G and 5G testing solutions over the past decade, serving in a variety of product management and business development roles. He holds an Executive MBA from Robert Smith School of Business and a Master of Science from the University of Texas at Dallas.
Kelly Hill
Chintan Fafadia is Sr. Director of Product Management for PCTEL's 5G and cloud-based test and measurement solutions. He has over 15 years of in the wireless industry, specializing in network test and measurement. At PCTEL, Chintan has played a key role in the development of the company's 4G and 5G testing solutions over the past decade, serving in a variety of product management and business development roles. He holds an Executive MBA from Robert Smith School of Business and a Master of Science from the University of Texas at Dallas.
