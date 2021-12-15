Skip to main content
KORE Wireless Webinar: Unmasking the Pretenders: Understanding True eSIM Design and Next-Generation Connectivity
Description
With the benefits of eSIM being realized as a global, zero-touch provisioning advanced connectivity technology, the market will respond competitively with many options heralding the same benefits. With IoT solutions requiring reliable connectivity, it’s important for eSIM solutions to deliver on the promise of “anywhere” connectivity.
That’s why it’s crucial to understand the architecture and performance of eSIM to be able to discern from other products on the market that aren’t actually eSIM. This can range from multi-IMSI and permanent roaming to soft SIMs and more.
Join to learn:
• How to spot and avoid pretender eSIMs
• The longevity and security of eSIM amid emerging connectivity technologies
• Key benefits and use cases of eSIM
Register now and you’ll receive an exclusive eBook from KORE, “Discovering the True eSIM: Crucial Elements to Global, Future-Proofed Connectivity.”
Speakers:
Marco Bijvelds, Senior Vice President, EAP, KORE Wireless
Andy Castonguay, Analyst, James Brehm
Dec 15, 2021 11:00 AM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
Marco Bijvelds
Senior Vice President, EAP
@
KORE Wireless
Marco brings more than 10 years of IoT experience through senior management positions. Adaptive to the dynamic and fast-paced IoT industry environment, Marco has been successfully implementing KORE go-to-market product strategy in Europe, strengthening the position of KORE in the European marketplace.
Anthony Castonguay
Analyst
@
James Brehm
Andy Castonguay has worked as a tech industry analyst, advisor and consultant to the IoT and mobile industries for more than 20 years. With extensive experience in North America, Europe and Latin America, Andy has advised IoT service providers, infrastructure providers, consumer device manufacturers, industry associations, technology vendors, enterprises and financial institutions in both mature and growth markets. Currently, Andy advises companies and technology providers on enhancing their business operations, products, and solutions leveraging Internet of Things technologies. Andy’s previous experience includes roles as Global Lead of analyst relationships for key groups within IBM Cognitive Applications portfolio; Research Director at Gartner; as well as analyst and research roles at Machina Research, Informa Telecoms and Media, and Yankee Group.
