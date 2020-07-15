webinar register page

Neustar Webinar : Now is the time to jumpstart your Digital Transformation initiative
As operators build out their 5G networks, the need to effectively manage their access networks and develop new solutions is critical. Digital Transformation has become a nebulous term due to overuse and vague promises.

Join us and we will explore how carriers are improving efficiency on their way to becoming a Digital Service Provider (DSP) and realizing the promise of delivering services customers want better, faster, cheaper.

· Customer experience (Better) is critical for Service Providers. Competition is intense, and attracting and retaining customers often boils down to who delivers the best experience.

· Innovate Faster (Faster) to outpace your rivals and realize a return on organizational investments

· Intense competition (Cheaper) puts tremendous pressure on Service Providers to reduce operating costs… but still deliver on the customer experience promise.

Speakers:
Pascal Menezes Chief Technology Officer, MEF
Jason Ettinger, Sr. Product Manager, Neustar
Barton Pesavento, Director Product Marketing, Neustar
Anand Rathi, Sr. Director - Product Development, Neustar

Jul 15, 2020 01:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Pascal Menezes
Chief Technology Officer @MEF
Pascal is a proven technology thought leader, sales evangelist, product manager and seasoned IP architect with decades of experience in internetworking, next-generation information systems, and communication architectures. Pascal currently serves as Chief Technology Officer to MEF.
Jason Ettinger
Sr. Product Manager @Neustar
Jason has over 20 years of experience in the communications industry, developing and managing products, advising clients on technology and business strategy, and building strategic partnerships. At Neustar, his focus is on strategy and development of Neustar's Carrier Provisioning product portfolio.
Barton Pesavento
Director Product Marketing @Neustar
Bart Pesavento is the Director of Product Marketing at Neustar and is responsible for driving the go-to-market strategy for Neustar’s Routing Intelligence and Order Management portfolios.

