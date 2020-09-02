Skip to main content
Webinar: Remote Learning: Education at A Digital Crossroads
Remote learning has been transforming the education landscape recently, but lack of access to technology and the internet makes the transition difficult for many Americans. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), 9 million schoolchildren face difficulty in online learning, and 14% of children ages 3-18 don't have internet access.
Furthermore, a recent Microsoft study shows that 163 million people do not have high-speed internet to support conference calls or video streaming, which makes remote learning challenging. With that said, the need for connectivity has never been more urgent for supporting human development and everyday communication.
This webinar will focus on efforts to bridge the digital divide in the U.S. and how remote learning shapes the future of education. Questions are encouraged.
Speakers:
David Pringle, TMT Writer, Analyst, Editor (Moderator)
Don Morrissey, VP Government Affairs, Huawei Technologies USA
Dr. Merle Skinner, Chief Executive Officer, Christian Family & Children's Center
Jim Kail, Rural Carrier & CEO, LHTC
By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program.You may unsubscribe at any time.
Sep 2, 2020 02:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
Dr. Merle Skinner
Chief Executive Officer
@
Christian Family & Children's Center
Don Morrissey
VP, Government Affairs
@
Huawei Technologies (USA)
Jim Kail
Rural Carrier & CEO
@
LHTC
