Editorial Webinar: AI, 5G and IoT: Smart buildings in 2020 and beyond
5G is billed as the connectivity fabric that will support a new era of consumer and enterprise experiences. But, in the context of smart buildings, 5G is part of a larger equation that also encompasses artificial intelligence and the internet of things.

The combination of the three--5G, AI and IoT--will allow for real-time data collection and analysis that will make buildings more efficient and more user-friendly.

Building owners with a robust technology strategy will be able to leverage these rapidly developing solution sets to reduce net operating expense while leveraging the technologies to drive up lease rates by providing new services.

Speakers:
Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News
Greg Corlis, Managing Director, Emerging Technologies, National
IoT Leader, KPMG

Jun 23, 2020 02:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Sean Kinney
Editor-in-Chief @RCR Wireless News
Greg Corlis
Managing Director, Emerging Technologies, National IoT Leader @KPMG
Greg is a Managing Director in KPMG’s Digital Lighthouse service network and leads our Internet of Things (IoT) and Private Enterprise Network (LTE/5G) service portfolios for the U.S. market.

