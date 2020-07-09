Description

A single connectivity technology will suffice for certain IoT applications, but the real magic is being realised when two or more complementary IoT technologies combine. Increasingly, solution providers are looking to make multi-mode connectivity a springboard for more complex and ambitious IoT solutions.



This webinar will consider how the workhorse technologies of the IoT sector – the newer breed of IoT-geared low-power wide-area (LPWA) solutions like LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, and Sigfox, and ubiquitous hyper-local protocols like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, plus some others – are being united in solutions that are greater than the sum of their parts, and revealing brand new use cases.



Speakers:

James Blackman, Editor, Enterprise IoT Insights

Svein-Egil Nielsen, Chief Technology Officer, Nordic Semiconductor

Jim Katsandres, Director of Developer Relations, Bluetooth SIG

Wienke Giezeman, CEO & Co-Founder, The Things Industries

Adarsh Krishnan, Principal Analyst, ABI Research



