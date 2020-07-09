webinar register page

Webinar banner
Digital Industry Solutions | Short-range + long-range IoT – how, when, and why to combine short-range technologies like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
A single connectivity technology will suffice for certain IoT applications, but the real magic is being realised when two or more complementary IoT technologies combine. Increasingly, solution providers are looking to make multi-mode connectivity a springboard for more complex and ambitious IoT solutions.

This webinar will consider how the workhorse technologies of the IoT sector – the newer breed of IoT-geared low-power wide-area (LPWA) solutions like LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, and Sigfox, and ubiquitous hyper-local protocols like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, plus some others – are being united in solutions that are greater than the sum of their parts, and revealing brand new use cases.

Speakers:
James Blackman, Editor, Enterprise IoT Insights
Svein-Egil Nielsen, Chief Technology Officer, Nordic Semiconductor
Jim Katsandres, Director of Developer Relations, Bluetooth SIG
Wienke Giezeman, CEO & Co-Founder, The Things Industries
Adarsh Krishnan, Principal Analyst, ABI Research

By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Jul 9, 2020 10:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

* Required information
Loading
Register

Share via Email

All fields are required
 

Switch Time Zone

  