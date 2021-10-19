Skip to main content
Editorial Webinar: The challenges and opportunities of small cell network densification
As digital services evolve and users continue to demand faster speeds and higher availability, network densification is proving to be a key driver for enabling successful 5G networks. Small cells, in particular, are seen by operators as a method of increasing cellular network capacity, quality and resilience; however, the sheer number of small cells needed in the 5G era creates a number of challenges.
This webinar looks at how operators and their partners are tackling these challenges and planning for the densification of their networks.
Cat Sbeglia, Technology Editor, RCR Wireless News
Tom Craft, Director, Engineering - MetroCell Solutions, CommScope
Oct 19, 2021 01:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Cat Sbeglia
Technology Editor
RCR Wireless News
Tom Craft
Director, Engineering - MetroCell Solutions
CommScope
Tom is an engineering director for the Site Solutions business unit and is responsible for strategy and technology development. He has spent his career creating innovative solutions for next-generation information and communication technologies. He was a member of technical staff at AT&T/Lucent Technologies Bell Laboratories, developing products for light wave device packaging, military submarine and ship-based electronics, and digital loop carrier businesses.
Topic: Editorial Webinar: The challenges and opportunities of small cell network densification

Webinar Speakers Cat Sbeglia (Technology Editor @RCR Wireless News) Tom Craft (Director, Engineering - MetroCell Solutions @CommScope) Tom is an engineering director for the Site Solutions business unit and is responsible for strategy and technology development. He has spent his career creating innovative solutions for next-generation information and communication technologies. He was a member of technical staff at AT&T/Lucent Technologies Bell Laboratories, developing products for light wave device packaging, military submarine and ship-based electronics, and digital loop carrier businesses.
