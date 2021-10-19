webinar register page

Editorial Webinar: The challenges and opportunities of small cell network densification
As digital services evolve and users continue to demand faster speeds and higher availability, network densification is proving to be a key driver for enabling successful 5G networks. Small cells, in particular, are seen by operators as a method of increasing cellular network capacity, quality and resilience; however, the sheer number of small cells needed in the 5G era creates a number of challenges.

This webinar looks at how operators and their partners are tackling these challenges and planning for the densification of their networks.

Speakers:
Cat Sbeglia, Technology Editor, RCR Wireless News
Tom Craft, Director, Engineering - MetroCell Solutions, CommScope

Oct 19, 2021 01:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Cat Sbeglia
Technology Editor @RCR Wireless News
Tom Craft
Director, Engineering - MetroCell Solutions @CommScope
Tom is an engineering director for the Site Solutions business unit and is responsible for strategy and technology development. He has spent his career creating innovative solutions for next-generation information and communication technologies. He was a member of technical staff at AT&T/Lucent Technologies Bell Laboratories, developing products for light wave device packaging, military submarine and ship-based electronics, and digital loop carrier businesses.

