Description

5G is fast-evolving, impactful technology that, beyond previous generations of cellular, promises a new era of connectivity-enabled business processes and outcomes. But for 5G to live up to the hype of ubiquitous high-capacity, low-latency applications driving broad digital transformation, the physical reality underlying ubiquity must play out in cities and towns around the world. To expand and enhance coverage, particularly when using millimeter wave frequencies, small cells need to blanket urban cores and other sites in which the use case aligns with the “use place.”



Backhauling the data created from people and machines consuming and producing data measured in gigabits per second requires fiber-deep networks linking those small cells to a new cloud-native core. And that cloud-native architecture will extend from the core to the network edge as distributed compute and storage bring to life real-time network responsiveness. As this process unfolds, learn from industry leaders how to successfully navigate this confluence of technologies that could make or break future business success.



Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Paul Pishal, Sales Director – Connected Communities, Black & Veatch

Sean Borst, Associate Vice President & Central Region Project Director, Black & Veatch

Greg McGovern, Wireless Engineering Manager, Black & Veatch



