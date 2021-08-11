Description

Private enterprise 5G edge NOCs - As industrial sectors eye 5G as a platform to drive automation and intelligence as part of the Industry 4.0 revolution, mobile operators have a battle on their hands to convince them they are best placed to manage their new private cellular networks.



To this end, mobile operators are looking to deploy regionally-distributed edge-based network operation centres (NOCs) in order to bring their expertise closer to their new industrial clients. They are seeking to establish command centres at the edge of their networks, to bring real-time laser control to network management for local and regional enterprises.



Speakers:

James Blackman, Editor, Enterprise IoT Insights

Ganesh Shenbagaraman, Vice President, Engineering, Radisys



