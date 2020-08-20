Description

Connectivity for large venues is a consummate challenge only exacerbated by growth in data consumption and evolution in cellular and Wi-Fi technologies.



When considering a venue investment, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 isn't an "or" consideration, rather an "and" scenario where both flavors to high-capacity connectivity can be leveraged to provide increased internal efficiencies and a high-quality guest experience.



Speakers:

Catherine Sbeglia, Technology Editor, RCR Wireless News

Adam Smith, Director of Marketing, LitePoint

Perry Correll, Director Product Management, Extreme Networks



