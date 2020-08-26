webinar register page

Editorial Webinar: Getting to standalone 5G
Standalone 5G represents a new era of data capacity, localized compute and bespoke services. But building a completely new network while maintaining focus on existing operations is a challenging and potentially risky process.

As operators scale out 5G coverage in 2020, what's the technological and economic roadmap for moving from non-standalone to standalone 5G?

Speakers:
Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News
Dheeraj Remella, Chief Product Officer, VoltDB

Aug 26, 2020 11:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

