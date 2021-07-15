Skip to main content
Editorial Webinar: 5G-connected venues: A shifting value proposition in a post-COVID world
Venues like stadiums, transportation hubs and other large facilities have always been bottlenecks for operators, particularly with the proliferation of increasingly data-intensive applications. As the world gradually gets back to normal post-COVID-19, the future of venues is in flux.
In the slow ramp back up to full capacity, it's important for venue owners and operators to simultaneously increase revenues while decreasing costs; 5G can help serve both of those goals. For venue users, 5G can support a wide range of new experiences ranging from live switching of HD video streams and immersive AR/VR to real-time wayfinding, a reimagining of retail, and industrial use cases such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and industrial robotics. For the back of the house, 5G and IoT can be used to create fast, reliable point of sale systems, asset tracking, process automation and ensure that safety guidelines are being adhered to.
In this novel situation, venue owners and operators can make investments that help meet their immediate needs while also future-proofing their facilities for a return to full occupancy.
Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News
Douglas Lieberman, Solutions Director, Dell Technologies
Erin Lao, Head of E2E 5G Systems of Ericsson, North America Networks
Gerardo Giaretta, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies
Jul 15, 2021 12:00 PM in
Central Time (US and Canada)
Erin Lao
Head of E2E 5G Systems of Ericsson
North America Networks
Erin is the head of E2E 5G Systems of Ericsson North America Networks. She started her telecom career in mid 90’ on 2G and is passionate about the advancement of mobile communication technology over time, especially 5G’s potential to transform our world.
Douglas Lieberman
Solutions Director
Dell Technologies
Sean Kinney
Editor-in-Chief
RCR Wireless News
Gerardo Giaretta
Senior Director, Product Management
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Gerardo Giaretta is currently a senior director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. where he is responsible of the 5G RAN Infrastructure Business.
