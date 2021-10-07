Skip to main content
Editorial Webinar: Cellular LPWAN | NB-IoT: What has gone wrong, and when will it go right
NB-IoT was supposed to connect everything. It hasn't. Instead, it has coughed and spluttered, and faced cries about its cost, ecosystem, and coverage. But something is afoot, finally, as devices have come available, costs have started to come down, and the operator community has gradually switched-on NB-IoT networks globally. But is it too late? Or have recent out-of-control global events revealed just how much the world needs NB-IoT?
Speakers:
James Blackman, Editor, Enterprise IoT Insights
Luc Vidal-Madjar, Head of IoT Solutions, BICS
Svein-Egil, CTO and EVP of R&D & Strategy, Nordic Semiconductor
Jeremy Gosteau, Senior Director of IoT Product Marketing, Sequans
Oct 7, 2021 10:00 AM in
Central Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
James Blackman
Luc Vidal-Madjar
Luc Vidal-Madjar is Head of IoT Solutions at BICS. His role includes managing BICS' Global IoT portfolio and taking to market BICS SIM for Things: a global IoT connectivity solution for any enterprise with international IoT projects, which leverages BICS' market leadership of more than 25 years. Luc's experience in the telecom space spans 20 years across product management, strategy and innovation, sales, business development, and management consulting, sales, business development, management consulting, always focusing on new businesses in the telecom space.
Svein-Egil
Svein-Egil Nielsen holds an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and Bachelor of Engineering honors degree in Computer and Electronics Systems from University of Strathclyde. He joined Nordic Semiconductor in 2001 as Director of Sales and Marketing, followed by R&D Director from 2005-2006. Between 2007 and 2010, Mr. Nielsen served Innovation Norway as their Director of San Francisco and Houston offices, promoting Norwegian technology. In 2010 he returned to Nordic as Director of Emerging Technologies and Strategic Partnerships. Today, and since 20XX, Nielsen holds his position as Chief Technology Officer & Director of Strategy. Prior to Nordic, he worked as a consultant for Boston Consulting Group.
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Oct 7, 2021 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada) Topic: Editorial Webinar: Cellular LPWAN | NB-IoT: What has gone wrong, and when will it go right
