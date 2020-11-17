webinar register page

Webinar banner
Qualcomm Webinar: mmWave: New use cases and insights from real-world deployments
During this presentation, you will hear about new use cases and features involving 5G mmWave, based on field testing that Signals Research Group has done in commercial networks in the United States.

Topics explored include mmWave in the enterprise, 4K multi-screen content, fixed wireless access, and increased downlink and uplink network capacity, thanks to support for up to 8 downlink and up to 2 uplink mmWave component carriers.

Speaker:
Michael Thelander, President and Founder, Signals Research Group (SRG)

By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Nov 17, 2020 08:00 AM in Pacific Time (US and Canada)

* Required information
Loading
Register

Share via Email

All fields are required
 

Switch Time Zone

  