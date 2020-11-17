Description

During this presentation, you will hear about new use cases and features involving 5G mmWave, based on field testing that Signals Research Group has done in commercial networks in the United States.



Topics explored include mmWave in the enterprise, 4K multi-screen content, fixed wireless access, and increased downlink and uplink network capacity, thanks to support for up to 8 downlink and up to 2 uplink mmWave component carriers.



Speaker:

Michael Thelander, President and Founder, Signals Research Group (SRG)



By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.