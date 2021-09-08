Description

The U.S. has lagged in midband spectrum availability for 5G compared to the rest of the world. But now, CBRS PAL licenses are in-hand. The first tranche of C-Band spectrum will be available in December. RCR Wireless News looks at the availability of midband spectrum in the U.S., the status of tests and trials and how the additional spectrum is expected to shape 5G deployments going forward.



Speakers:

Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News

Rex Chen, Director 5G Business Development, Litepoint

Jennifer Alvarez, CEO, Aurora Insight

Nick Karter, Director Product Strategy, Analog Devices



