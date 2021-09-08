Skip to main content
Editorial Webinar: Minding the mid-band: C Band and CBRS efforts
The U.S. has lagged in midband spectrum availability for 5G compared to the rest of the world. But now, CBRS PAL licenses are in-hand. The first tranche of C-Band spectrum will be available in December. RCR Wireless News looks at the availability of midband spectrum in the U.S., the status of tests and trials and how the additional spectrum is expected to shape 5G deployments going forward.
Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
Rex Chen, Director 5G Business Development, Litepoint
Jennifer Alvarez, CEO, Aurora Insight
Nick Karter, Director Product Strategy, Analog Devices
Sep 8, 2021 02:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Kelly Hill
Rex Chen
Jennifer Alvarez
Nick Karter
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Sep 8, 2021 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Editorial Webinar: Minding the mid-band: C Band and CBRS efforts
