Telit Webinar: Smarter buildings are safer buildings: Tenant safety as an amenity
Description
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, commercial real estate (CRE) owners and operators used cellular, IoT and AI technologies to offer tenants new, connected amenities to drive up net operating income (NOI) while attracting and retaining lessees.
Post-COVID, with work from home a potentially permanent shift, CRE priorities have changed, but those underlying technology investments can still be leveraged to the same ends. The combination of cellular, IoT, AI and other technologies can help make buildings smarter and safer, empowering owners and operators to ensure public health guidelines are maintained while giving occupants a better, more secure experience.
Join Telit for a webinar to discover how IoT-enabled smart building applications can help facilities managers to make smarter decisions based on data collected from IoT devices to help them streamline and automate building management. You will learn:
-How IoT-enabled solutions can create an efficient smart building ecosystem
-How automation, sensors, and remote capabilities can be leveraged to protect building occupants and assets, reduce energy waste, and streamline building management
-How to choose the best IoT technology or combination of technology to enable your IoT smart building solution
Speakers:
Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News
Marco Argenton, Head of Product Management, IoT Cellular Modules, Telit
Time
Jul 7, 2021 09:00 AM in
Central Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
Sean Kinney
Editor-in-Chief
@
RCR Wireless News
Marco Argenton
Head of Product Management for IoT Modules
@
Telit
Marco Argenton is the Head of Product Management for IoT modules for the Telit Global Market. In this role Mr. Argenton’s charter is to define and manage the Product Roadmap, across all the cellular technologies, taking care of the product life-cycle and performance analysis, in order to determine the positioning and profitability. He facilitates between different internal departments, making sure policies and processes are agreed, documented and executed precisely.
Topic: Telit Webinar: Smarter buildings are safer buildings: Tenant safety as an amenity

Webinar Speakers Sean Kinney (Editor-in-Chief @RCR Wireless News) Marco Argenton (Head of Product Management for IoT Modules @Telit) Marco Argenton is the Head of Product Management for IoT modules for the Telit Global Market. In this role Mr. Argenton's charter is to define and manage the Product Roadmap, across all the cellular technologies, taking care of the product life-cycle and performance analysis, in order to determine the positioning and profitability. He facilitates between different internal departments, making sure policies and processes are agreed, documented and executed precisely.
