Editorial Webinar: Creative destruction: How network disaggregation changes everything
Description
There's a big change hitting the telecom industry right now. Hardware and software are being decoupled with cost coming out of the former and strategic investments shifting to the latter. This sea change could serve to threaten the long-standing business models of large, incumbent NEPs; smaller, more nimble innovators are poised to embrace this software- and cloud-first network and win market share. Simultaneously, NEPs are working to protect their positions by shuffling executives, strategies and hunting for acquisition opportunities.
In this landscape where innovators are perhaps equally likely to be the next big thing or be swallowed and stifled by legacy leaders, it all comes down to delivering the performance operators demand at a price they can afford and in a manner that they can easily consume.
Speakers:
Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News
Charlie Martin, Senior Consultant, Open RAN Product Management, Dell Technologies
Kei Lee, AVP Technical Sales, Ufispace
Anil Bhandari, Vice President, Product Management, Altiostar (A Rakuten Symphony Company)
Time
Nov 16, 2021 11:00 AM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
Sean Kinney
Editor-in-Chief
@
RCR Wireless News
Charlie Martin
Senior Consultant, Open RAN Product Management
@
Dell Technologies
Charlie Martin is the Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) Product Manager within the Dell Telco Systems Business unit. He is responsible for building the Open RAN product portfolio and defining the solutions for the marketplace such as Reference Architectures and Validated/Integrated Solutions for selected RAN partners.
Anil Bhandari
Vice President, Product Management
@
Altiostar (A Rakuten Symphony Company)
Kei Lee
AVP Technical Sales
@
Ufispace
Kei Lee has over 20 years in the networking industry, with the passion for the leading edge technology and products. Prior to joining UfiSpace, Kei had a technical sales position at Cisco. Now at UfiSpace, he is responsible for technical and business development in North America and EMEA. Skilled in telecom network architecture, routing protocols, and merchant silicon white box hardware solution.
Webinar Speakers Sean Kinney (Editor-in-Chief @RCR Wireless News) Charlie Martin (Senior Consultant, Open RAN Product Management @Dell Technologies) Charlie Martin is the Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) Product Manager within the Dell Telco Systems Business unit. He is responsible for building the Open RAN product portfolio and defining the solutions for the marketplace such as Reference Architectures and Validated/Integrated Solutions for selected RAN partners. Anil Bhandari (Vice President, Product Management @Altiostar (A Rakuten Symphony Company)) Kei Lee (AVP Technical Sales @Ufispace) Kei Lee has over 20 years in the networking industry, with the passion for the leading edge technology and products. Prior to joining UfiSpace, Kei had a technical sales position at Cisco. Now at UfiSpace, he is responsible for technical and business development in North America and EMEA. Skilled in telecom network architecture, routing protocols, and merchant silicon white box hardware solution.
