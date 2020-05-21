Skip to main content
Intelsat Webinar: Connecting the U.S.: How MNOs Can Cover More Places with Satellite Backhaul
Most of the continental United States is covered with mobile broadband, however there are still many communities and land areas where coverage does not exist, mostly in rural and hard-to-reach places.
The high cost and low ROI associated with using traditional terrestrial backhaul to build out networks into these areas has made it impractical. In many areas the topographical challenges have made it unfeasible.
In this webinar, we will:
• Delve into an alternative, non-terrestrial cellular backhaul approach that enables any mobile operator to expand their coverage beyond the economic and geographic limits of terrestrial backhaul.
• Discuss the advancements in non-terrestrial backhaul solutions that ensure a fiber-like experience for users everywhere they live, work and play, even in existing coverage areas where service disruptions occur due to terrestrial backhaul outages.
Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
Todd Cotts, Senior Principal Product Marketing Manager, Intelsat
Richard Swardh, Senior Vice President, Premium Enterprise & Mobile Operators, Comtech
May 21, 2020 11:00 AM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Todd Cotts
Senior Principal Product Marketing Manager
Intelsat
Todd Cotts is a Senior Principal Product Marketing Manager at Intelsat supporting space-based solutions for quickly and economically expanding reliable 2G/3G/4G/5G connectivity everywhere. Todd has nearly 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry, much of which was with a tier 1 operator, followed by several industry verticals in devices, Software-as-a-Service, and network testing. Todd holds an MBA in Marketing and MS in Psychology.
Richard Swardh
Senior Vice President, Premium Enterprise & Mobile Operators
Comtech EF Data
Richard Swardh is Senior Vice President, Premium Enterprise & Mobile Operators for Comtech EF Data. In this role, he leads the market development and direction for the telecom and enterprise markets, directing long-term strategic initiatives and defining solution suites and feature sets. A telecom industry veteran, Swardh’s background includes strategic and operational positions at Ericsson with business development, partnership management and strategy execution responsibilities. He holds both a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Bachelor of Business degree in Administration and Logistics from Linneaus University in Sweden.
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: May 21, 2020 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Intelsat Webinar: Connecting the U.S.: How MNOs Can Cover More Places with Satellite Backhaul
