Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: May 21, 2020 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Intelsat Webinar: Connecting the U.S.: How MNOs Can Cover More Places with Satellite Backhaul Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eOEtYXtwSb-NX85ltzvCww After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Todd Cotts (Senior Principal Product Marketing Manager @Intelsat) Todd Cotts is a Senior Principal Product Marketing Manager at Intelsat supporting space-based solutions for quickly and economically expanding reliable 2G/3G/4G/5G connectivity everywhere. Todd has nearly 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry, much of which was with a tier 1 operator, followed by several industry verticals in devices, Software-as-a-Service, and network testing. Todd holds an MBA in Marketing and MS in Psychology. Richard Swardh (Senior Vice President, Premium Enterprise & Mobile Operators @Comtech EF Data) Richard Swardh is Senior Vice President, Premium Enterprise & Mobile Operators for Comtech EF Data. In this role, he leads the market development and direction for the telecom and enterprise markets, directing long-term strategic initiatives and defining solution suites and feature sets. A telecom industry veteran, Swardh’s background includes strategic and operational positions at Ericsson with business development, partnership management and strategy execution responsibilities. He holds both a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Bachelor of Business degree in Administration and Logistics from Linneaus University in Sweden.