Anritsu Webinar: 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) Technology and Device Testing
Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) is a key feature existing 4G LTE cellular operators can utilize to augment their migration to 5G NR. Learn about the key concepts of DSS including the benefits and trade offs it brings. Learn about the critical need for testing DSS on devices and the solutions Anritsu provides.
Anyone interested in 4G to 5G migration in the UE equipment space which can include software, hardware and systems engineers and engineering management.
• What is DSS, how it works and what are its advantages.
• Deployment Options and Scenarios.
• Strategies and Techniques of 5G DSS.
• The Challenges of testing and how to overcome them.
Brian Davis, Wireless Business and Market Development Manager, Anritsu Company
Sep 28, 2020 11:00 AM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Brian Davis
Business and Market Development Manager
Anritsu Wireless
Brian has over 20 years of experience in the wireless communication industry holding various positions in engineering and management at network, chipset as well as device developers and now test equipment. Throughout his career he has worked in areas of hardware and software development, systems and product deployment and technical sales.
