Chatsworth Webinar: In 415V/240 VAC We Trust: How Making the Switch Will Save Your Data Center
In order to keep pace with today’s rising technology demands and higher compute thresholds, the transition to 415V/240 VAC is fast becoming an ideal solution for data center operators who need more power and efficiency at a lower overall cost. But flipping the switch can be easier said than done, especially as more higher compute technology moves closer to the edge, where the value of remote management within high-density environments is key to supplying more power, in more locations, no matter how unique.

Join Chatsworth Products’ (CPI) Power Sales Engineer, Matt Burkle, as he discusses the underlying factors driving this transition to 415V/240 VAC and how making the switch can significantly reduce your OPEX/CAPEX, ensure higher availability, and promote rapid deployment in data centers and edge environments alike.

Speaker:
Matt Burkle, Sales Engineer for Power Solutions (Eastern US), Chatsworth Products

Aug 26, 2021 11:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Matt Burkle
Sales Engineer for Power Solutions, Eastern US @Chatsworth Products
Matt Burkle has more than 20 years of experience in IT sales, reseller channel management, engineering and power quality design. Matt leverages his knowledge of IT trends and product solutions to support CPI's Sales Team and to provide the highest quality of support and solutions to CPI's customers. Matt’s diverse experience gives him the ability to understand the needs, fears and pain points, then offer solutions to help companies run more efficiently, save money, increase productivity and become more environmentally conscious.

