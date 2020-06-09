Skip to main content
Qualcomm Webinar: Wi-Fi 6E joins 5G as groundbreaking wireless for a new era of connectivity
The new 6 GHz spectrum opportunity more than doubles the airspace available for Wi-Fi and that is just the beginning. Technology implementation of Wi-Fi 6 in the 6 GHz band (dubbed Wi-Fi 6E) across mobile and networking products are of critical importance to transition this massive spectrum opportunity into extraordinary connected experiences.
In this webinar, you will hear directly from Qualcomm Technologies’ VP & GM of the Mobile and Compute Connectivity business (Dino Bekis) and VP & GM of the Wireless Infrastructure and Networking business (Nick Kucharewski) as they speak to Qualcomm Technologies’ recently announced Wi-Fi 6E portfolio of products.
Speakers will address impactful wireless and product advancements including:
• What Wi-Fi 6E means for the next generation of connected experiences
• Mobile and Networking product feature considerations to maximize the Wi-Fi 6E opportunity
• 6 GHz characteristics driving speed, latency, and capacity evolution
• Significance of parallel wireless evolution across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and cellular
• Importance of a platform/system-level approach to deliver premium connectivity
Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News
Dino Bekis, Vice President and General Manager, Mobile and compute connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Nick Kucharewski, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless infrastructure networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Jun 9, 2020 10:00 AM
Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Dino Bekis
VP and GM, Mobile and Compute Connectivity
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Dino Bekis is the vice president and general manager of the Mobile & Compute Connectivity business unit for Qualcomm Technologies. Bekis started his career as an engineer, and for more than 20 years, has helped define new technologies and businesses in addition to overseeing the expansion and scaling of existing product lines
Nick Kucharewski
VP & General Manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Nick Kucharewski is vice president and general manager responsible for Qualcomm’s Wireless Infrastructure and Networking Business unit, which delivers Wi-Fi silicon and software solutions for home, enterprise, and carrier applications.
