Description

Industry verticals are seeking to deploy 5G and 4G private networks to increase control, reliability and security of their networks. This webinar will highlight the private network opportunity in unlicensed, shared and locally licensed spectrum.



Attendees will learn how MFA is enabling a simpler path to deployment through the delivery of Uni5G™ Technology Blueprints. Uni5G, based on 3GPP 5G specifications, will help enterprises select and implement the key features from the 3GPP standards specific to their deployment. MFA is an international organization that is championing the global industry adoption of private cellular networks using MFA-defined MulteFire specifications for LTE and Uni5G Technology Blueprints for 5G.



Speakers:

Asimakis Kokkos, Technical Specification Group Chair,MFA (MulteFire® Alliance)

Robin Duke-Woolley, CEO, Beecham Research



