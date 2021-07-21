webinar register page

MFA Webinar: Uni5G Private Networks: A Simplified Path to Deployment
Industry verticals are seeking to deploy 5G and 4G private networks to increase control, reliability and security of their networks. This webinar will highlight the private network opportunity in unlicensed, shared and locally licensed spectrum.

Attendees will learn how MFA is enabling a simpler path to deployment through the delivery of Uni5G™ Technology Blueprints. Uni5G, based on 3GPP 5G specifications, will help enterprises select and implement the key features from the 3GPP standards specific to their deployment. MFA is an international organization that is championing the global industry adoption of private cellular networks using MFA-defined MulteFire specifications for LTE and Uni5G Technology Blueprints for 5G.

Speakers:
Asimakis Kokkos, Technical Specification Group Chair,MFA (MulteFire® Alliance)
Robin Duke-Woolley, CEO, Beecham Research

Jul 21, 2021 11:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Asimakis Kokkos
Technical Specification Group Chair @MFA
Asimakis Kokkos, serves as the MFA Technical Specification Group Chair. Makis is also heading Industry Engagement Strategic Initiatives Steering at Nokia Mobile Networks, bringing together modern concepts of standardization and innovation. Makis joined Nokia in 1994,and held leadership positions spanning from global services to research and standardization.
Robin Duke-Woolley
CEO @Beecham Research
Founder and CEO of Beecham Research Limited, Robin is a highly experienced IoT market analyst and consultant with a background of senior management in the high-tech manufacturing industry. With over 40 years’ of experience, Robin spent 20 years in industry management roles in international technology service and vendor companies, including management information systems (MIS), product marketing, technical sales, commercial and general management.

