Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Sep 28, 2021 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada) Topic: NI Webinar: Challenges of 5G mmWave OTA validation Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rUicEFp7Rr2tecPxM1781g After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Alejandro Buritica (Senior Solutions Marketer @NI) Alejandro Buritica serves as semiconductor solutions marketer at NI and works on faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective solutions for validation and characterization of RF semiconductor devices in the lab. Alejandro’s areas of expertise include RF test techniques, OTA mmWave measurements for 5G devices, and RF Front-end linearization practices for wideband mobile and wireless connectivity devices. With more than 14 years of experience at NI, Alejandro has served in multiple roles throughout his career including R&D design validation, RF systems engineering, and product marketing for automated validation and test. Alejandro holds a B.Sc in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Javeriana de Bogotá, Colombia and a Masters degree in Wireless Technologies from Politecnico de Torino, Italy.