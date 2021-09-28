webinar register page

NI Webinar: Challenges of 5G mmWave OTA validation
The 5G industry continues to develop antenna modules and systems that can take greater advantage of the wide channels available at mmWave frequencies above 24 GHz. Many of these devices lack coaxial connectors or RF test points and require Over-the-Air (OTA) validation to determine their beamforming performance.

This presentation introduces several real and practical challenges of 5G mmWave OTA validation, as well as an innovative solutions for fast mmWave OTA characterization and validation of new designs.

Speaker:
Alejandro Buritica, Senior Solutions Marketer, NI

Sep 28, 2021 10:00 AM in Central Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Alejandro Buritica
Senior Solutions Marketer @NI
Alejandro Buritica serves as semiconductor solutions marketer at NI and works on faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective solutions for validation and characterization of RF semiconductor devices in the lab. Alejandro’s areas of expertise include RF test techniques, OTA mmWave measurements for 5G devices, and RF Front-end linearization practices for wideband mobile and wireless connectivity devices. With more than 14 years of experience at NI, Alejandro has served in multiple roles throughout his career including R&D design validation, RF systems engineering, and product marketing for automated validation and test. Alejandro holds a B.Sc in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Javeriana de Bogotá, Colombia and a Masters degree in Wireless Technologies from Politecnico de Torino, Italy.

