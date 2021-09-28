Skip to main content
webinar register page
Webinar Registration
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Microsoft (Outlook)
Topic
NI Webinar: Challenges of 5G mmWave OTA validation
Description
The 5G industry continues to develop antenna modules and systems that can take greater advantage of the wide channels available at mmWave frequencies above 24 GHz. Many of these devices lack coaxial connectors or RF test points and require Over-the-Air (OTA) validation to determine their beamforming performance.
This presentation introduces several real and practical challenges of 5G mmWave OTA validation, as well as an innovative solutions for fast mmWave OTA characterization and validation of new designs.
Speaker:
Alejandro Buritica, Senior Solutions Marketer, NI
By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Time
Sep 28, 2021 10:00 AM in
Central Time (US and Canada)
*
Required information
Loading
Register
Speakers
Alejandro Buritica
Senior Solutions Marketer
@
NI
Alejandro Buritica serves as semiconductor solutions marketer at NI and works on faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective solutions for validation and characterization of RF semiconductor devices in the lab. Alejandro’s areas of expertise include RF test techniques, OTA mmWave measurements for 5G devices, and RF Front-end linearization practices for wideband mobile and wireless connectivity devices. With more than 14 years of experience at NI, Alejandro has served in multiple roles throughout his career including R&D design validation, RF systems engineering, and product marketing for automated validation and test. Alejandro holds a B.Sc in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Javeriana de Bogotá, Colombia and a Masters degree in Wireless Technologies from Politecnico de Torino, Italy.
×
Share via Email
All fields are required
Your Information
Send to
Message preview
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Sep 28, 2021 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada) Topic: NI Webinar: Challenges of 5G mmWave OTA validation Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rUicEFp7Rr2tecPxM1781g After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Alejandro Buritica (Senior Solutions Marketer @NI) Alejandro Buritica serves as semiconductor solutions marketer at NI and works on faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective solutions for validation and characterization of RF semiconductor devices in the lab. Alejandro’s areas of expertise include RF test techniques, OTA mmWave measurements for 5G devices, and RF Front-end linearization practices for wideband mobile and wireless connectivity devices. With more than 14 years of experience at NI, Alejandro has served in multiple roles throughout his career including R&D design validation, RF systems engineering, and product marketing for automated validation and test. Alejandro holds a B.Sc in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Javeriana de Bogotá, Colombia and a Masters degree in Wireless Technologies from Politecnico de Torino, Italy.
Send
Cancel
×
Switch Time Zone
Time Zone:
(GMT-11:00) Midway Island, Samoa
(GMT-11:00) Pago Pago
(GMT-10:00) Hawaii
(GMT-8:00) Alaska
(GMT-8:00) Juneau
(GMT-7:00) Vancouver
(GMT-7:00) Pacific Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-7:00) Tijuana
(GMT-7:00) Arizona
(GMT-7:00) Yukon
(GMT-6:00) Edmonton
(GMT-6:00) Mountain Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-6:00) Mazatlan
(GMT-6:00) Saskatchewan
(GMT-6:00) Guatemala
(GMT-6:00) El Salvador
(GMT-6:00) Managua
(GMT-6:00) Costa Rica
(GMT-6:00) Tegucigalpa
(GMT-6:00) Chihuahua
(GMT-5:00) Winnipeg
(GMT-5:00) Central Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-5:00) Mexico City
(GMT-5:00) Panama
(GMT-5:00) Bogota
(GMT-5:00) Lima
(GMT-5:00) Monterrey
(GMT-4:00) Montreal
(GMT-4:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-4:00) Indiana (East)
(GMT-4:00) Puerto Rico
(GMT-4:00) Caracas
(GMT-4:00) Santiago
(GMT-4:00) La Paz
(GMT-4:00) Guyana
(GMT-3:00) Halifax
(GMT-3:00) Montevideo
(GMT-3:00) Recife
(GMT-3:00) Buenos Aires, Georgetown
(GMT-3:00) Sao Paulo
(GMT-3:00) Atlantic Time (Canada)
(GMT-2:30) Newfoundland and Labrador
(GMT-2:00) Greenland
(GMT-1:00) Cape Verde Islands
(GMT+0:00) Azores
(GMT+0:00) Universal Time UTC
(GMT+0:00) Greenwich Mean Time
(GMT+0:00) Reykjavik
(GMT+0:00) Nouakchott
(GMT+1:00) Dublin
(GMT+1:00) London
(GMT+1:00) Lisbon
(GMT+1:00) Casablanca
(GMT+1:00) West Central Africa
(GMT+1:00) Algiers
(GMT+1:00) Tunis
(GMT+2:00) Belgrade, Bratislava, Ljubljana
(GMT+2:00) Sarajevo, Skopje, Zagreb
(GMT+2:00) Oslo
(GMT+2:00) Copenhagen
(GMT+2:00) Brussels
(GMT+2:00) Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna
(GMT+2:00) Amsterdam
(GMT+2:00) Rome
(GMT+2:00) Stockholm
(GMT+2:00) Vienna
(GMT+2:00) Luxembourg
(GMT+2:00) Paris
(GMT+2:00) Zurich
(GMT+2:00) Madrid
(GMT+2:00) Harare, Pretoria
(GMT+2:00) Warsaw
(GMT+2:00) Prague Bratislava
(GMT+2:00) Budapest
(GMT+2:00) Tripoli
(GMT+2:00) Cairo
(GMT+2:00) Johannesburg
(GMT+2:00) Khartoum
(GMT+3:00) Helsinki
(GMT+3:00) Nairobi
(GMT+3:00) Sofia
(GMT+3:00) Istanbul
(GMT+3:00) Athens
(GMT+3:00) Bucharest
(GMT+3:00) Nicosia
(GMT+3:00) Beirut
(GMT+3:00) Damascus
(GMT+3:00) Jerusalem
(GMT+3:00) Amman
(GMT+3:00) Moscow
(GMT+3:00) Baghdad
(GMT+3:00) Kuwait
(GMT+3:00) Riyadh
(GMT+3:00) Bahrain
(GMT+3:00) Qatar
(GMT+3:00) Aden
(GMT+3:00) Djibouti
(GMT+3:00) Mogadishu
(GMT+3:00) Kiev
(GMT+3:00) Minsk
(GMT+3:00) Chisinau
(GMT+4:00) Dubai
(GMT+4:00) Muscat
(GMT+4:00) Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan
(GMT+4:30) Tehran
(GMT+4:30) Kabul
(GMT+5:00) Yekaterinburg
(GMT+5:00) Islamabad, Karachi, Tashkent
(GMT+5:30) India
(GMT+5:30) Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
(GMT+5:30) Colombo
(GMT+5:45) Kathmandu
(GMT+6:00) Almaty
(GMT+6:00) Dacca
(GMT+6:00) Astana, Dhaka
(GMT+6:30) Rangoon
(GMT+7:00) Novosibirsk
(GMT+7:00) Krasnoyarsk
(GMT+7:00) Bangkok
(GMT+7:00) Vietnam
(GMT+7:00) Jakarta
(GMT+8:00) Irkutsk, Ulaanbaatar
(GMT+8:00) Beijing, Shanghai
(GMT+8:00) Hong Kong SAR
(GMT+8:00) Taipei
(GMT+8:00) Kuala Lumpur
(GMT+8:00) Singapore
(GMT+8:00) Perth
(GMT+9:00) Yakutsk
(GMT+9:00) Seoul
(GMT+9:00) Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo
(GMT+9:30) Darwin
(GMT+9:30) Adelaide
(GMT+10:00) Vladivostok
(GMT+10:00) Guam, Port Moresby
(GMT+10:00) Brisbane
(GMT+10:00) Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney
(GMT+10:00) Hobart
(GMT+11:00) Magadan
(GMT+11:00) Solomon Islands
(GMT+11:00) New Caledonia
(GMT+12:00) Kamchatka
(GMT+12:00) Fiji Islands, Marshall Islands
(GMT+12:00) Auckland, Wellington
(GMT+13:00) Independent State of Samoa
OK
Cancel
×
Continue to PayPal
Click to Continue
×
About
Zoom Blog
Customers
Our Team
Careers
Integrations
Partners
Investors
Press
Media Kit
How to Videos
Developer Platform
Download
Meetings Client
Zoom Rooms Client
Browser Extension
Outlook Plug-in
Lync Plug-in
iPhone/iPad App
Android App
Zoom Virtual Backgrounds
Sales
1.888.799.9666
Contact Sales
Plans & Pricing
Request a Demo
Webinars and Events
Support
Test Zoom
Account
Support Center
Live Training
Feedback
Contact Us
Accessibility
Privacy, Security, Legal Policies, and Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement
Language
English
English
Español
Deutsch
简体中文
繁體中文
Français
Português
日本語
Русский
한국어
Italiano
Tiếng Việt
Currency
US Dollars $
US Dollars $
Canadian Dollars $
Australian Dollars $
Japanese Yen ￥
Indian Rupee ₹
Euros €
British Pounds £
Zoom on Blog
Zoom on LinkedIn
Zoom on Twitter
Zoom on Youtube
Zoom on Facebook
Zoom on Instagram
Copyright ©2021 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms
Privacy
Trust Center
Legal & Compliance
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Upcoming Meetings
Would you like to start this meeting?
Would you like to start one of these meetings?
View more...
Start a New Meeting