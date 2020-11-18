Description

LAA proved a major boom for operators looking to max out the capabilities of LTE networks. Similarly, MulteFire sparked significant interest in using cellular in unlicensed for private networking purposes.



Now, as 5G is evolving and scaling, bringing the latest generation of cellular into unlicensed bands represents a major opportunity for operators and enterprises.



Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News



By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.