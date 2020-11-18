webinar register page

Editorial Webinar: The benefits of bringing 5G NR into unlicensed spectrum
LAA proved a major boom for operators looking to max out the capabilities of LTE networks. Similarly, MulteFire sparked significant interest in using cellular in unlicensed for private networking purposes.

Now, as 5G is evolving and scaling, bringing the latest generation of cellular into unlicensed bands represents a major opportunity for operators and enterprises.

Speakers:
Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Nov 18, 2020 02:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

* Required information
Loading
Register

Share via Email

All fields are required
 

Switch Time Zone

  