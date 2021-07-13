webinar register page

Plume Webinar: Realizing the power of WiFi 6
The Wi-Fi Alliance predicted that the certification of Wi-Fi 6 at the end of 2019 would mark a significant inflection point in adoption. Two years after the certification, what does adoption really look like and what benefits does the latest generation of WiFi technology bring to service providers as they look to provide exceptional user experience inside the home, and to every connected device?

Along with exploring the state of WiFi 6 this webinar will take a deep dive into how service providers can find ways to pair WiFi 6 with sophisticated cloud control and AI-driven intelligence so they can truly fulfill the dream of the smart home.

Speakers:
Cat Sbeglia, Technology Editor, RCR Wireless News
Bill McFarland, Chief Technology Officer, Plume

Jul 13, 2021 03:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Cat Sbeglia
Technology Editor @RCR Wireless News
Bill McFarland
Chief Technology Officer @Plume
Bill McFarland is the CTO of Plume. He leads projects in data science, optimization, standards, intellectual property, and regulatory matters. Previously VP of Technology at Qualcomm, and the CTO of Atheros Communications, Bill holds over 80 patents and has authored over 35 technical papers. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of California. Bill was elected fellow of the IEEE in 2014.

