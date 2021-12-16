webinar register page

Editorial Webinar: Is it really time to start talking about 6G?
There's a common line of thinking in telecom--real value and innovation only comes with even-numbered Gs. While 5G has been the talk of the industry for years with no signs of slowing, has it really lived up to the long-held world-changing promises used to sell it?

While 5G is still far from ubiquitous, research is progressing in earnest on its successor 6G which will presumably move up into THz frequencies and take the idea of real-time responsiveness to a whole new level. Given the pace of change, will the highly advanced features we generally associate with 5G begin to materialize once we're well into the 6G hype cycle?

Speakers:
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief, RCR Wireless News
Ali Khayrallah, Senior Scientist Radio Networks, Ericsson Advanced Technology Group
Meik Kottkamp, Principal Technology Manager, T&M, Rohde & Schwarz
Chen Chang, Strategic Business Development Director, NI

Dec 16, 2021 11:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Sean Kinney
Editor in Chief @RCR Wireless News
Ali Khayrallah
Senior Scientist Radio Networks @Ericsson Advanced Technology Group
Ali Khayrallah is a senior scientist with the Advanced Technology Group at Ericsson in Santa Clara, CA. He has been with Ericsson in various research positions, in Santa Clara, CA, where he led a team shaping future wireless technology, and earlier in Research Triangle Park, NC. His current focus is on 6G, and he has contributed to the development of 5G, 4G, 3G, Bluetooth, mobile satellite, land mobile radio etc.
Meik Kottkamp
Principal Technology Manager, T&M @Rohde & Schwarz
Meik Kottkamp is Principal Technology Manager within the T&M market segment organization of Rohde & Schwarz in Munich. He is responsible for strategic marketing and product portfolio development covering the enhancements in existing and new 3GPP technologies. His focus is on 5G NR and the emerging beyond 5G technologies. Meik joined Rohde & Schwarz in August 2007 after working 11 years at Siemens and NSN, respectively. He holds a Dipl.-Ing. degree of electrical and microwave engineering from the Leibniz University Hannover, Germany.
Chen Chang
Strategic Business Development Director @National Instruments (NI)
Chen Chang is strategic business development director at National Instruments (NI). He is responsible for P&L, product strategy and roadmap planning for NI’s semiconductor RF validation test products and solutions. An entrepreneur and business leader, Chang has over 15 years of tech startup and corporate experience, working in both the United States and China. Chang was the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at BEEcube Inc., which was acquired by National Instruments in 2015. He joined NI with a breadth of expertise spanning sales, marketing, product management, operations and engineering across various markets from ASIC design, 5G wireless prototyping, electronics & semiconductor test. Chang holds B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

