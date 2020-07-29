Description

Emergency responders are increasingly incorporating the use of mobile broadband into their daily operations, from apps that allow them to complete paperwork without returning to the station, to wearable cameras and incorporating security video surveillance.



What are some of the innovative uses for mobile broadband that increase operational efficiency or situational awareness? RCR Wireless News looks at what's possible now and in the near term.



Speakers:

Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News

Stephen Brown, SVP IoT Enterprise Sales, Inseego

Lt. Don Redmond, Chula Vista Police Department

Special Projects and DFR/UAS Manager



