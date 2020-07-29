webinar register page

Editorial Webinar: Mobile broadband and the first responder: Use cases in the station and the field
Emergency responders are increasingly incorporating the use of mobile broadband into their daily operations, from apps that allow them to complete paperwork without returning to the station, to wearable cameras and incorporating security video surveillance.

What are some of the innovative uses for mobile broadband that increase operational efficiency or situational awareness? RCR Wireless News looks at what's possible now and in the near term.

Speakers:
Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
Stephen Brown, SVP IoT Enterprise Sales, Inseego
Lt. Don Redmond, Chula Vista Police Department
Special Projects and DFR/UAS Manager

Jul 29, 2020 11:00 AM in Central Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Stephen Brown
SVP IoT Enterprise Sales @Inseego
Stephen Brown is responsible for driving enterprise sales for Inseego, with a focus on growing the company’s IoT and channel client bases. Mr. Brown brings a successful track record of more than 25 years that includes high-profile leadership positions and recognized sales achievements in the high-tech industry. Mr. Brown specializes in forming strategic alliances and programs that add value to the customer relationship.
Kelly Hill
Managing Editor @RCR Wireless News

