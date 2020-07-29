Skip to main content
webinar register page
Webinar Registration
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Microsoft (Outlook)
Topic
Editorial Webinar: Mobile broadband and the first responder: Use cases in the station and the field
Description
Emergency responders are increasingly incorporating the use of mobile broadband into their daily operations, from apps that allow them to complete paperwork without returning to the station, to wearable cameras and incorporating security video surveillance.
What are some of the innovative uses for mobile broadband that increase operational efficiency or situational awareness? RCR Wireless News looks at what's possible now and in the near term.
Speakers:
Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News
Stephen Brown, SVP IoT Enterprise Sales, Inseego
Lt. Don Redmond, Chula Vista Police Department
Special Projects and DFR/UAS Manager
By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Time
Jul 29, 2020 11:00 AM in
Central Time (US and Canada)
*
Required information
Loading
Register
Speakers
Stephen Brown
SVP IoT Enterprise Sales
@
Inseego
Stephen Brown is responsible for driving enterprise sales for Inseego, with a focus on growing the company’s IoT and channel client bases. Mr. Brown brings a successful track record of more than 25 years that includes high-profile leadership positions and recognized sales achievements in the high-tech industry. Mr. Brown specializes in forming strategic alliances and programs that add value to the customer relationship.
Kelly Hill
Managing Editor
@
RCR Wireless News
×
Share via Email
All fields are required
Your Information
Send to
Message preview
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Jul 29, 2020 11:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada) Topic: Editorial Webinar: Mobile broadband and the first responder: Use cases in the station and the field Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uOkgbc5IQJSGx_A1tj4Y7g After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Stephen Brown (SVP IoT Enterprise Sales @Inseego) Stephen Brown is responsible for driving enterprise sales for Inseego, with a focus on growing the company’s IoT and channel client bases. Mr. Brown brings a successful track record of more than 25 years that includes high-profile leadership positions and recognized sales achievements in the high-tech industry. Mr. Brown specializes in forming strategic alliances and programs that add value to the customer relationship. Kelly Hill (Managing Editor @RCR Wireless News)
Send
Cancel
×
Switch Time Zone
Time Zone:
(GMT-11:00) Midway Island, Samoa
(GMT-11:00) Pago Pago
(GMT-10:00) Hawaii
(GMT-8:00) Alaska
(GMT-8:00) Juneau
(GMT-7:00) Vancouver
(GMT-7:00) Pacific Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-7:00) Tijuana
(GMT-7:00) Arizona
(GMT-6:00) Edmonton
(GMT-6:00) Mountain Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-6:00) Mazatlan
(GMT-6:00) Saskatchewan
(GMT-6:00) Guatemala
(GMT-6:00) El Salvador
(GMT-6:00) Managua
(GMT-6:00) Costa Rica
(GMT-6:00) Tegucigalpa
(GMT-6:00) Chihuahua
(GMT-5:00) Winnipeg
(GMT-5:00) Central Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-5:00) Mexico City
(GMT-5:00) Panama
(GMT-5:00) Bogota
(GMT-5:00) Lima
(GMT-5:00) Monterrey
(GMT-4:00) Montreal
(GMT-4:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-4:00) Indiana (East)
(GMT-4:00) Puerto Rico
(GMT-4:00) Caracas
(GMT-4:00) Santiago
(GMT-4:00) La Paz
(GMT-4:00) Guyana
(GMT-3:00) Halifax
(GMT-3:00) Montevideo
(GMT-3:00) Recife
(GMT-3:00) Buenos Aires, Georgetown
(GMT-3:00) Sao Paulo
(GMT-3:00) Atlantic Time (Canada)
(GMT-2:30) Newfoundland and Labrador
(GMT-2:00) Greenland
(GMT-1:00) Cape Verde Islands
(GMT+0:00) Azores
(GMT+0:00) Universal Time UTC
(GMT+0:00) Greenwich Mean Time
(GMT+0:00) Reykjavik
(GMT+0:00) Nouakchott
(GMT+1:00) Dublin
(GMT+1:00) London
(GMT+1:00) Lisbon
(GMT+1:00) Casablanca
(GMT+1:00) West Central Africa
(GMT+1:00) Algiers
(GMT+1:00) Tunis
(GMT+2:00) Belgrade, Bratislava, Ljubljana
(GMT+2:00) Sarajevo, Skopje, Zagreb
(GMT+2:00) Oslo
(GMT+2:00) Copenhagen
(GMT+2:00) Brussels
(GMT+2:00) Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna
(GMT+2:00) Amsterdam
(GMT+2:00) Rome
(GMT+2:00) Stockholm
(GMT+2:00) Vienna
(GMT+2:00) Luxembourg
(GMT+2:00) Paris
(GMT+2:00) Zurich
(GMT+2:00) Madrid
(GMT+2:00) Harare, Pretoria
(GMT+2:00) Warsaw
(GMT+2:00) Prague Bratislava
(GMT+2:00) Budapest
(GMT+2:00) Tripoli
(GMT+2:00) Cairo
(GMT+2:00) Johannesburg
(GMT+2:00) Khartoum
(GMT+3:00) Helsinki
(GMT+3:00) Nairobi
(GMT+3:00) Sofia
(GMT+3:00) Istanbul
(GMT+3:00) Athens
(GMT+3:00) Bucharest
(GMT+3:00) Nicosia
(GMT+3:00) Beirut
(GMT+3:00) Damascus
(GMT+3:00) Jerusalem
(GMT+3:00) Amman
(GMT+3:00) Moscow
(GMT+3:00) Baghdad
(GMT+3:00) Kuwait
(GMT+3:00) Riyadh
(GMT+3:00) Bahrain
(GMT+3:00) Qatar
(GMT+3:00) Aden
(GMT+3:00) Djibouti
(GMT+3:00) Mogadishu
(GMT+3:00) Kiev
(GMT+3:00) Minsk
(GMT+4:00) Dubai
(GMT+4:00) Muscat
(GMT+4:00) Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan
(GMT+4:30) Tehran
(GMT+4:30) Kabul
(GMT+5:00) Yekaterinburg
(GMT+5:00) Islamabad, Karachi, Tashkent
(GMT+5:30) India
(GMT+5:30) Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
(GMT+5:45) Kathmandu
(GMT+6:00) Almaty
(GMT+6:00) Dacca
(GMT+6:00) Astana, Dhaka
(GMT+6:30) Rangoon
(GMT+7:00) Novosibirsk
(GMT+7:00) Krasnoyarsk
(GMT+7:00) Bangkok
(GMT+7:00) Vietnam
(GMT+7:00) Jakarta
(GMT+8:00) Irkutsk, Ulaanbaatar
(GMT+8:00) Beijing, Shanghai
(GMT+8:00) Hong Kong SAR
(GMT+8:00) Taipei
(GMT+8:00) Kuala Lumpur
(GMT+8:00) Singapore
(GMT+8:00) Perth
(GMT+9:00) Yakutsk
(GMT+9:00) Seoul
(GMT+9:00) Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo
(GMT+9:30) Darwin
(GMT+9:30) Adelaide
(GMT+10:00) Vladivostok
(GMT+10:00) Guam, Port Moresby
(GMT+10:00) Brisbane
(GMT+10:00) Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney
(GMT+10:00) Hobart
(GMT+11:00) Magadan
(GMT+11:00) Solomon Islands
(GMT+11:00) New Caledonia
(GMT+12:00) Kamchatka
(GMT+12:00) Fiji Islands, Marshall Islands
(GMT+12:00) Auckland, Wellington
(GMT+13:00) Independent State of Samoa
OK
Cancel
×
Continue to PayPal
Click to Continue
×
About
Zoom Blog
Customers
Our Team
Why Zoom
Features
Careers
Integrations
Partners
Investors
Press
Media Kit
How to Videos
Brand Guidelines
Download
Meetings Client
Zoom Rooms Client
Browser Extension
Outlook Plug-in
Lync Plug-in
iPhone/iPad App
Android App
Sales
1.888.799.9666
Contact Sales
Plans & Pricing
Request a Demo
Webinars and Events
Support
Test Zoom
Account
Support Center
Live Training
Feedback
Contact Us
Accessibility
Privacy and Security
Language
English
English
Español
Deutsch
简体中文
繁體中文
Français
Portuguese
日本語
Русский
한국어
Italiano
Tiếng Việt
Currency
US Dollars $
US Dollars $
Australian Dollars $
Euros €
British Pounds £
Japanese Yen ￥
Canadian Dollars $
Zoom on Blog
Zoom on LinkedIn
Zoom on Twitter
Zoom on Youtube
Zoom on Facebook
Copyright ©2020 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.
Privacy & Legal Policies
About Ads
×
Upcoming Meetings
Would you like to start this meeting?
Would you like to start one of these meetings?
View more...
Start a New Meeting