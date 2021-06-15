Skip to main content
Nokia Webinar: AI as a service on public cloud to accelerate digital transformation for 5G.
Tune in to this webinar to hear from Nokia and Microsoft experts about the world’s first commercial deployment of the AVA AI-as-a-service use cases library on the Microsoft Azure public cloud platform — a partnership that is breaking down the barriers traditionally associated with the public cloud by delivering unprecedented security, scalability, and agility.
As networks become increasingly complex and costly to operate, communications service providers (CSPs) around the world are looking for ways to efficiently manage their networks. Automation harnessing the power of Artificial intelligence (AI) is a clear choice. But scalability and flexibility of solutions remain as challenges.
Nokia’s groundbreaking, Nokia AVA AI as a service solves these challenges by securely utilizing public cloud platforms. Deploying an AI use case library on public cloud is security thanks to the Nokia security framework, and much faster than using private cloud. AI as a service use cases automate manual processes and augment human intelligence with AI/ML-driven insights. This means CSPs can reduce costs and energy usage, increase productivity and enhance user experience.
Prakash Sangam, Founder & Principal, Tantra Analyst
Ajay Singh, Head of Advanced Services, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia
Rick Lievano, CTO Telecom, Media & Communications, Microsoft
*Nokia's Consent Statement:
In consideration for accessing the content on this page, I hereby provide Nokia the personal data elements queried on this page for the purpose of receiving marketing communications from Nokia about Nokia offers that may be of interest, each in accordance with Nokia’s privacy statement, which I have reviewed. I understand that I may unsubscribe from Nokia at any time.
Jun 15, 2021 11:00 AM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Prakash Sangam
Founder & Principal
Tantra Analyst
Ajay Singh
Head of Advanced Services, Cloud and Network Services
Nokia
Ajay, based in Singapore, leads Advanced & Cognitive services Business Line for Nokia. Ajay is a Data & AI practitioner & professional. With rich 20 years of experience in Software, B/OSS, Consulting and Managed Services, Ajay has helped CSPs & Enterprises globally, realise their Digital transformation goals with Data Products in general and AI led hyper-automation in particular in last few years. Ajay holds a Masters in Artificial Intelligence from National University of Singapore (NUS) & reads voraciously on societal, environmental and business impact of AI.
Rick Lievano
CTO Telecom, Media & Communications
Microsoft
Rick Lievano is the Worldwide CTO for the Microsoft Telecommunications industry. Rick works with customers and partners in developing telecommunications industry solutions and reference architectures to address the rapidly changing needs of service providers across the globe.
