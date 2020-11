Description

Technology investments are typically made to solve specific business problems. Smart manufacturing is about more than investments in digital transformation and the attendant technologies. Smart manufacturing, at its core, is about the pursuit of continuous process improvement. Standard KPIs - like OEE - may seem “solved”, but can they be enhanced by new technologies such as IIoT?



We will explore new approaches to scale OEE across your operations – machine to line to plant. For an industrial operation, it doesn’t matter how much data you collect or how quickly you collect that data if you cannot provide actionable insights.



Attend and learn more about the strategies that are driving performance improvements.



Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief, RCR Wireless News

Matt Giordano, Tech Evangelist, Rockwell Automation



