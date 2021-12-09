Description

Major cloud providers like Google Cloud are steadily making inroads with enterprises looking to embrace the Industry 4.0 movement and take advantage of localized data processing and the near real-time responsiveness it enables. 5G connectivity is also at the core of the movement but it is the combination of 5G and edge that will bring true innovation for enterprises moving to Industry 4.0.



Can hyperscalers and CSPs go it alone or does this present the opportunity to build out a mobile edge compute infrastructure ecosystem and deliver on the low latency hype surrounding 5G. Learn how hyperscalers, CSPs, and other ecosystem players can once again transform how we live, work and play.



Speakers:

James Blackman, Editor, RCR Wireless News

Dr. Alicia Abella, Managing Director, Telecom, Media and Entertainment at Google Cloud

Lourdes Charles, Assistant Vice President, Product Marketing Management, AT&T

Miguel Angel Fernández, Chief Technology Officer, Telecom Argentina SA



