Editorial Webinar: The role of hyperscalers in enterprise 5G and edge
Major cloud providers like Google Cloud are steadily making inroads with enterprises looking to embrace the Industry 4.0 movement and take advantage of localized data processing and the near real-time responsiveness it enables. 5G connectivity is also at the core of the movement but it is the combination of 5G and edge that will bring true innovation for enterprises moving to Industry 4.0.
 
Can hyperscalers and CSPs go it alone or does this present the opportunity to build out a mobile edge compute infrastructure ecosystem and deliver on the low latency hype surrounding 5G. Learn how hyperscalers, CSPs, and other ecosystem players can once again transform how we live, work and play.

James Blackman, Editor, RCR Wireless News
Dr. Alicia Abella, Managing Director, Telecom, Media and Entertainment at Google Cloud
Lourdes Charles, Assistant Vice President, Product Marketing Management, AT&T
Miguel Angel Fernández, Chief Technology Officer, Telecom Argentina SA

Dec 9, 2021 08:00 AM in Pacific Time (US and Canada)

James Blackman
Editor @RCR Wireless News
Dr. Alicia Abella
Managing Director, Telecom, Media and Entertainment @Google Cloud
Dr. Alicia Abella is the Managing Director of the Telecom, Media & Entertainment Industry Solutions organization, for Google Cloud leading the North America and Latin America regions. She has responsibility for building the go-to-market approach for Telecom, Media & Entertainment, partnering with the Product, Engineering, and Sales teams to deliver end-to-end solutions for customers.
Lourdes Charles
Assistant Vice President, Product Marketing Management @AT&T
Lourdes Charles is Assistant Vice President of Product Marketing Management at AT&T. She currently leads AT&T Business 5G product organization, with responsibilities for 4G LTE/5G network solutions inclusive of Multi-access Edge Computing, Private Cellular Network, and onboarding of next generation business applications.
Miguel Angel Fernández
Chief Technology Officer @Telecom Argentina SA
Miguel Angel Fernández occupies the position of Chief Technology Officer at Telecom Argentina SA. He previously held the position of Technical Manager at Multicanal SA and Chief Technical Officer at Cablevision SA. Miguel received an undergraduate degree from the Universidad Nacional del Sur in electric engineering and has an MBA specialization in digital systems from IAE.

