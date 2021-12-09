Skip to main content
webinar register page
Webinar Registration
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Microsoft (Outlook)
Topic
Editorial Webinar: The role of hyperscalers in enterprise 5G
Description
Major cloud providers like Google Cloud are steadily making inroads with enterprises looking to embrace the Industry 4.0 movement and take advantage of localized data processing and the real-time responsiveness it enables. 5G connectivity is also at the core of the movement but it is the combination of 5G and edge that will bring true innovation for enterprises moving to Industry 4.0.
Can hyperscalers and CSPs go it alone or does this present the opportunity to build out mobile edge compute infrastructure ecosystem and deliver on the low latency hype surrounding 5G? Learn how hyperscalers, CSPs, and other ecosystem players can once again transform how we work and play.
Speakers:
James Blackman, Editor, RCR Wireless News
Dr. Alicia Abella, Managing Director, Telecom, Media and Entertainment at Google Cloud
By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by Arden Media and any sponsors of this program. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Time
Dec 9, 2021 08:00 AM in
Pacific Time (US and Canada)
*
Required information
Loading
Register
×
Share via Email
All fields are required
Your Information
Send to
Message preview
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Dec 9, 2021 08:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Topic: Editorial Webinar: The role of hyperscalers in enterprise 5G Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vSgp8ZAST9Ku5MR4B0n3rg After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Send
Cancel
×
Switch Time Zone
Time Zone:
(GMT-11:00) Midway Island, Samoa
(GMT-11:00) Pago Pago
(GMT-10:00) Hawaii
(GMT-8:00) Alaska
(GMT-8:00) Juneau
(GMT-7:00) Vancouver
(GMT-7:00) Pacific Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-7:00) Tijuana
(GMT-7:00) Arizona
(GMT-7:00) Yukon
(GMT-7:00) Mazatlan
(GMT-7:00) Chihuahua
(GMT-6:00) Edmonton
(GMT-6:00) Mountain Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-6:00) Saskatchewan
(GMT-6:00) Guatemala
(GMT-6:00) El Salvador
(GMT-6:00) Managua
(GMT-6:00) Costa Rica
(GMT-6:00) Tegucigalpa
(GMT-6:00) Mexico City
(GMT-6:00) Monterrey
(GMT-5:00) Winnipeg
(GMT-5:00) Central Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-5:00) Panama
(GMT-5:00) Bogota
(GMT-5:00) Lima
(GMT-5:00) Acre
(GMT-4:00) Montreal
(GMT-4:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-4:00) Indiana (East)
(GMT-4:00) Puerto Rico
(GMT-4:00) Caracas
(GMT-4:00) La Paz
(GMT-4:00) Guyana
(GMT-3:00) Halifax
(GMT-3:00) Santiago
(GMT-3:00) Montevideo
(GMT-3:00) Recife
(GMT-3:00) Buenos Aires, Georgetown
(GMT-3:00) Sao Paulo
(GMT-3:00) Atlantic Time (Canada)
(GMT-3:00) Greenland
(GMT-2:30) Newfoundland and Labrador
(GMT-2:00) Fernando de Noronha
(GMT-1:00) Cape Verde Islands
(GMT-1:00) Azores
(GMT+0:00) Universal Time UTC
(GMT+0:00) Greenwich Mean Time
(GMT+0:00) Reykjavik
(GMT+0:00) Nouakchott
(GMT+0:00) Dublin
(GMT+0:00) London
(GMT+0:00) Lisbon
(GMT+1:00) Casablanca
(GMT+1:00) West Central Africa
(GMT+1:00) Algiers
(GMT+1:00) Tunis
(GMT+1:00) Belgrade, Bratislava, Ljubljana
(GMT+1:00) Sarajevo, Skopje, Zagreb
(GMT+1:00) Oslo
(GMT+1:00) Copenhagen
(GMT+1:00) Brussels
(GMT+1:00) Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna
(GMT+1:00) Amsterdam
(GMT+1:00) Rome
(GMT+1:00) Stockholm
(GMT+1:00) Vienna
(GMT+1:00) Luxembourg
(GMT+1:00) Paris
(GMT+1:00) Zurich
(GMT+1:00) Madrid
(GMT+1:00) Warsaw
(GMT+1:00) Prague Bratislava
(GMT+1:00) Budapest
(GMT+2:00) Harare, Pretoria
(GMT+2:00) Tripoli
(GMT+2:00) Cairo
(GMT+2:00) Johannesburg
(GMT+2:00) Khartoum
(GMT+2:00) Damascus
(GMT+2:00) Amman
(GMT+2:00) Beirut
(GMT+2:00) Jerusalem
(GMT+2:00) Chisinau
(GMT+2:00) Helsinki
(GMT+2:00) Sofia
(GMT+2:00) Athens
(GMT+2:00) Bucharest
(GMT+2:00) Nicosia
(GMT+2:00) Kiev
(GMT+3:00) Nairobi
(GMT+3:00) Istanbul
(GMT+3:00) Moscow
(GMT+3:00) Baghdad
(GMT+3:00) Kuwait
(GMT+3:00) Riyadh
(GMT+3:00) Bahrain
(GMT+3:00) Qatar
(GMT+3:00) Aden
(GMT+3:00) Djibouti
(GMT+3:00) Mogadishu
(GMT+3:00) Minsk
(GMT+3:30) Tehran
(GMT+4:00) Dubai
(GMT+4:00) Muscat
(GMT+4:00) Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan
(GMT+4:30) Kabul
(GMT+5:00) Yekaterinburg
(GMT+5:00) Islamabad, Karachi, Tashkent
(GMT+5:30) India
(GMT+5:30) Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
(GMT+5:30) Colombo
(GMT+5:45) Kathmandu
(GMT+6:00) Almaty
(GMT+6:00) Dacca
(GMT+6:00) Astana, Dhaka
(GMT+6:30) Rangoon
(GMT+7:00) Novosibirsk
(GMT+7:00) Krasnoyarsk
(GMT+7:00) Bangkok
(GMT+7:00) Vietnam
(GMT+7:00) Jakarta
(GMT+8:00) Irkutsk, Ulaanbaatar
(GMT+8:00) Beijing, Shanghai
(GMT+8:00) Hong Kong SAR
(GMT+8:00) Taipei
(GMT+8:00) Kuala Lumpur
(GMT+8:00) Singapore
(GMT+8:00) Perth
(GMT+9:00) Yakutsk
(GMT+9:00) Seoul
(GMT+9:00) Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo
(GMT+9:30) Darwin
(GMT+10:00) Vladivostok
(GMT+10:00) Guam, Port Moresby
(GMT+10:00) Brisbane
(GMT+10:30) Adelaide
(GMT+11:00) Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney
(GMT+11:00) Hobart
(GMT+11:00) Magadan
(GMT+11:00) Solomon Islands
(GMT+11:00) New Caledonia
(GMT+11:00) Lord Howe IsIand
(GMT+12:00) Kamchatka
(GMT+12:00) Fiji Islands, Marshall Islands
(GMT+13:00) Auckland, Wellington
(GMT+14:00) Independent State of Samoa
OK
Cancel
×
Continue to PayPal
Click to Continue
×
About
Zoom Blog
Customers
Our Team
Careers
Integrations
Partners
Investors
Press
Media Kit
How to Videos
Developer Platform
Download
Meetings Client
Zoom Rooms Client
Browser Extension
Outlook Plug-in
Lync Plug-in
iPhone/iPad App
Android App
Zoom Virtual Backgrounds
Sales
1.888.799.9666
Contact Sales
Plans & Pricing
Request a Demo
Webinars and Events
Support
Test Zoom
Account
Support Center
Live Training
Feedback
Contact Us
Accessibility
Privacy, Security, Legal Policies, and Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement
Language
English
English
Español
Deutsch
简体中文
繁體中文
Français
Português
日本語
Русский
한국어
Italiano
Tiếng Việt
Currency
US Dollars $
US Dollars $
Zoom on Blog
Zoom on LinkedIn
Zoom on Twitter
Zoom on Youtube
Zoom on Facebook
Zoom on Instagram
Copyright ©2021 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms
Privacy
Trust Center
Legal & Compliance
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cookie Preferences
×
Upcoming Meetings
Would you like to start this meeting?
Would you like to start one of these meetings?
View more...
Start a New Meeting