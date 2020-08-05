Skip to main content
Huawei Webinar: How AI Applications will Make 5G Networks More Intelligent and Efficient
Description
5G offers nearly limitless potential with faster speeds and greater efficiency. But how can those opportunities be further optimized through AI? Building AI capabilities have become foundational in the drive toward network operation automation.
Today’s telecom networks operate on outdated systems that make it difficult to sustain traditional service models while exploring new opportunities in the rapidly emerging digital economy empowered by cloud, AI and 5G technologies.
By using machine learning and big data, companies are discovering hidden insights to provide a robust signal at peak times and better predict spikes in network traffic. This developing data infrastructure will create a more seamless experience for 5G customers and consumers that addresses the forthcoming high demand.
In this webinar, we will also share lessons and experiences from the last two years at Huawei, as we drive towards AI-driven network automation through network use cases. Questions are encouraged.
Speakers:
Dr. Mohamed Madkour, VP Global Wireless & Cloud Core Network Marketing and Solutions, Huawei Technologies
Joe Barrett, President, Global Mobile, Suppliers Association (Moderator)
Professor Neil Sahota, CIO, Global AI Initiatives
Will Townsend, Senior Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy
Time
Aug 5, 2020 02:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
Dr. Mohamed Madkour
VP Global Wireless & Cloud Core Network Marketing and Solutions
@
Huawei Technologies
Joe Barrett
President, Global Mobile
@
Suppliers Association (Moderator)
Professor Neil Sahota
CIO
@
Global AI Initiatives
