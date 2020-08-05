Description

5G offers nearly limitless potential with faster speeds and greater efficiency. But how can those opportunities be further optimized through AI? Building AI capabilities have become foundational in the drive toward network operation automation.



Today’s telecom networks operate on outdated systems that make it difficult to sustain traditional service models while exploring new opportunities in the rapidly emerging digital economy empowered by cloud, AI and 5G technologies.



By using machine learning and big data, companies are discovering hidden insights to provide a robust signal at peak times and better predict spikes in network traffic. This developing data infrastructure will create a more seamless experience for 5G customers and consumers that addresses the forthcoming high demand.



In this webinar, we will also share lessons and experiences from the last two years at Huawei, as we drive towards AI-driven network automation through network use cases. Questions are encouraged.



Speakers:

Dr. Mohamed Madkour, VP Global Wireless & Cloud Core Network Marketing and Solutions, Huawei Technologies

Joe Barrett, President, Global Mobile, Suppliers Association (Moderator)

Professor Neil Sahota, CIO, Global AI Initiatives

Will Townsend, Senior Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy



