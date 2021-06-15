webinar register page

Anritsu Webinar: Latest Trends in IEEE 802.11ax/11be (Wi-Fi 6E/WLAN Standards)
WLAN is a cable-less technology for data communications typically using Ethernet over a local area. The first IEEE 802.11 standard regulating WLAN technology, released in 1997, supported only the 2.4 GHz band, but in 2020 the WLAN technology has begun supporting the 6 GHz band.

As a result, numerous new applications and services are expected to be developed using high-speed and large-capacity data communications based on the extremely wide frequency band of 1200 MHz. However, as with any new technology, engineers face new development challenges, including new testing requirements.

Join this webinar to learn:

· IEEE 802.11 Standards & Changes including AX and BE
· IEEE 802.11 Feature Updates
· Testing solutions and considerations for device development

Speaker:
Brian Davis, Market Development Manager, Anritsu

Jun 15, 2021 01:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Brian Davis
Market Development Manager @Anritsu
Brian has over 20 years of experience in the wireless communication industry holding various positions in engineering and management at Motorola, Ericsson, Qualcomm, Zyray Wireless and Broadcom. Throughout his career he has worked in areas of hardware and software development, systems and product deployment and technical sales.

