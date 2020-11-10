Skip to main content
Qualcomm Webinar: Deploying mmWave to unleash the full 5G potential
5G mmWave is a truly transformative technology that delivers the next-level performance and user experience beyond what is possible with lower band spectrum. After more than a decade of advanced R&D and ecosystem trials, we are now seeing commercial 5G mmWave service offered by mobile operators in selected cities, and we expect rapid expansion of 5G mmWave network coverage and proliferation of 5G smartphones and laptops in the months and years to come.
Being a disruptive new technology, there are many important questions that mobile operators, service providers, and customers may have. For instance, what does the Return-on-Investment (ROI) look like for deploying 5G mmWave? And, how well does 5G mmWave work in large-scale deployments? In this webinar, we will address some of the most asked questions on 5G mmWave, and you will also get the opportunity to ask your own questions to our panel of experts.
-Learn about the benefits of 5G mmWave and how it was mobilized for broad commercial deployments
-Understand the economics of deploying 5G mmWave in urban, suburban, rural, and enterprise networks
-Find out how mmWave is performing in the field and the best practices to follow when deploying mmWave
-Get an update on what’s coming next in the 5G mmWave technology evolution
Alejandro Holcman, Senior Vice President, Corporate Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Ozge Koymen, Senior Director, Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Pau Castells, Head of Economic Analysis, GSMA Intelligence
Nov 10, 2020 08:00 AM in
Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Ozge Koymen
Senior Director, Technology
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Ozge Koymen is a Senior Director of Technology at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. where he has been since 2006. He has led the 5G millimeter-wave program within Qualcomm R&D since early 2015, from early conceptual evaluation to commercial deployment. His previous areas as a technical contributor includes Wireless Backhaul, Small Cells, LTE-D, LTE and UMB. Prior to Qualcomm, he was a member of Flarion Technologies developing a pioneering OFDMA cellular system, Flash-OFDM, during 2003-2006. His earlier work experience includes full-time and consulting work for Impinj, Inc. (2000-2003) and TRW (1996-2000). He received the B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in 1996 and the M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University in 1997 and 2003, respectively.
Head of Economic Analysis
GSMA Intelligence
Pau Castells leads the economic research and analysis unit of GSMA Intelligence, a global source of research, analysis and forecasts on the mobile industry. He is responsible for the publication of high profile economic research and analysis, playing an active role in setting the economic rationale for the mobile industry across key industry topics. Pau holds a Ph. D. in Economics from the Autonomous University of Barcelona.
Senior Vice President, Corporate Engineering
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Alex Holcman is currently SVP of Corporate Engineering leading a centralized organization that provides end-to-end engineering services to accelerate the development and commercialization of Qualcomm technologies. Holcman has held a wide variety of engineering/management positions within Qualcomm since joining 20+ years ago. Holcman holds 24+ patents, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Illinois, and a master’s degree in telecommunications from the Australian Telecom Research Institute.
Topic: Qualcomm Webinar: Deploying mmWave to unleash the full 5G potential
