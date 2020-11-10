Description

5G mmWave is a truly transformative technology that delivers the next-level performance and user experience beyond what is possible with lower band spectrum. After more than a decade of advanced R&D and ecosystem trials, we are now seeing commercial 5G mmWave service offered by mobile operators in selected cities, and we expect rapid expansion of 5G mmWave network coverage and proliferation of 5G smartphones and laptops in the months and years to come.



Being a disruptive new technology, there are many important questions that mobile operators, service providers, and customers may have. For instance, what does the Return-on-Investment (ROI) look like for deploying 5G mmWave? And, how well does 5G mmWave work in large-scale deployments? In this webinar, we will address some of the most asked questions on 5G mmWave, and you will also get the opportunity to ask your own questions to our panel of experts.



Join us to:

-Learn about the benefits of 5G mmWave and how it was mobilized for broad commercial deployments

-Understand the economics of deploying 5G mmWave in urban, suburban, rural, and enterprise networks

-Find out how mmWave is performing in the field and the best practices to follow when deploying mmWave

-Get an update on what’s coming next in the 5G mmWave technology evolution



Speakers:

Alejandro Holcman, Senior Vice President, Corporate Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Ozge Koymen, Senior Director, Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Pau Castells, Head of Economic Analysis, GSMA Intelligence



