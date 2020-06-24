Skip to main content
webinar register page
The webinar has ended
Register to watch this recording on-demand
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Microsoft (Outlook)
Topic
Star Tribune's 150 Top Workplaces Virtual Event
Recording Duration
00:49:00
Webinar Start Time
Jun 24, 2020 02:28 PM
*
Required information
Loading
Register
×
Share via Email
All fields are required
Your Information
Send to
Message preview
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Jun 24, 2020 03:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada) Topic: Star Tribune's 150 Top Workplaces Virtual Event Register in advance for this webinar: https://startribune.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5Gj-HIolRVqDMlapYjbYuQ After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Send
Cancel
×
Switch Time Zone
Time Zone:
(GMT-11:00) Midway Island, Samoa
(GMT-11:00) Pago Pago
(GMT-10:00) Hawaii
(GMT-8:00) Alaska
(GMT-8:00) Juneau
(GMT-7:00) Vancouver
(GMT-7:00) Pacific Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-7:00) Tijuana
(GMT-7:00) Arizona
(GMT-6:00) Edmonton
(GMT-6:00) Mountain Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-6:00) Mazatlan
(GMT-6:00) Saskatchewan
(GMT-6:00) Guatemala
(GMT-6:00) El Salvador
(GMT-6:00) Managua
(GMT-6:00) Costa Rica
(GMT-6:00) Tegucigalpa
(GMT-6:00) Chihuahua
(GMT-5:00) Winnipeg
(GMT-5:00) Central Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-5:00) Mexico City
(GMT-5:00) Panama
(GMT-5:00) Bogota
(GMT-5:00) Lima
(GMT-5:00) Monterrey
(GMT-4:00) Montreal
(GMT-4:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-4:00) Indiana (East)
(GMT-4:00) Puerto Rico
(GMT-4:00) Caracas
(GMT-4:00) Santiago
(GMT-4:00) La Paz
(GMT-4:00) Guyana
(GMT-3:00) Halifax
(GMT-3:00) Montevideo
(GMT-3:00) Recife
(GMT-3:00) Buenos Aires, Georgetown
(GMT-3:00) Sao Paulo
(GMT-3:00) Atlantic Time (Canada)
(GMT-2:30) Newfoundland and Labrador
(GMT-2:00) Greenland
(GMT-1:00) Cape Verde Islands
(GMT+0:00) Azores
(GMT+0:00) Universal Time UTC
(GMT+0:00) Greenwich Mean Time
(GMT+0:00) Reykjavik
(GMT+0:00) Nouakchott
(GMT+1:00) Dublin
(GMT+1:00) London
(GMT+1:00) Lisbon
(GMT+1:00) Casablanca
(GMT+1:00) West Central Africa
(GMT+1:00) Algiers
(GMT+1:00) Tunis
(GMT+2:00) Belgrade, Bratislava, Ljubljana
(GMT+2:00) Sarajevo, Skopje, Zagreb
(GMT+2:00) Oslo
(GMT+2:00) Copenhagen
(GMT+2:00) Brussels
(GMT+2:00) Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna
(GMT+2:00) Amsterdam
(GMT+2:00) Rome
(GMT+2:00) Stockholm
(GMT+2:00) Vienna
(GMT+2:00) Luxembourg
(GMT+2:00) Paris
(GMT+2:00) Zurich
(GMT+2:00) Madrid
(GMT+2:00) Harare, Pretoria
(GMT+2:00) Warsaw
(GMT+2:00) Prague Bratislava
(GMT+2:00) Budapest
(GMT+2:00) Tripoli
(GMT+2:00) Cairo
(GMT+2:00) Johannesburg
(GMT+2:00) Khartoum
(GMT+3:00) Helsinki
(GMT+3:00) Nairobi
(GMT+3:00) Sofia
(GMT+3:00) Istanbul
(GMT+3:00) Athens
(GMT+3:00) Bucharest
(GMT+3:00) Nicosia
(GMT+3:00) Beirut
(GMT+3:00) Damascus
(GMT+3:00) Jerusalem
(GMT+3:00) Amman
(GMT+3:00) Moscow
(GMT+3:00) Baghdad
(GMT+3:00) Kuwait
(GMT+3:00) Riyadh
(GMT+3:00) Bahrain
(GMT+3:00) Qatar
(GMT+3:00) Aden
(GMT+3:00) Djibouti
(GMT+3:00) Mogadishu
(GMT+3:00) Kiev
(GMT+3:00) Minsk
(GMT+4:00) Dubai
(GMT+4:00) Muscat
(GMT+4:00) Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan
(GMT+4:30) Tehran
(GMT+4:30) Kabul
(GMT+5:00) Yekaterinburg
(GMT+5:00) Islamabad, Karachi, Tashkent
(GMT+5:30) India
(GMT+5:30) Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
(GMT+5:45) Kathmandu
(GMT+6:00) Almaty
(GMT+6:00) Dacca
(GMT+6:00) Astana, Dhaka
(GMT+6:30) Rangoon
(GMT+7:00) Novosibirsk
(GMT+7:00) Krasnoyarsk
(GMT+7:00) Bangkok
(GMT+7:00) Vietnam
(GMT+7:00) Jakarta
(GMT+8:00) Irkutsk, Ulaanbaatar
(GMT+8:00) Beijing, Shanghai
(GMT+8:00) Hong Kong SAR
(GMT+8:00) Taipei
(GMT+8:00) Kuala Lumpur
(GMT+8:00) Singapore
(GMT+8:00) Perth
(GMT+9:00) Yakutsk
(GMT+9:00) Seoul
(GMT+9:00) Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo
(GMT+9:30) Darwin
(GMT+9:30) Adelaide
(GMT+10:00) Vladivostok
(GMT+10:00) Guam, Port Moresby
(GMT+10:00) Brisbane
(GMT+10:00) Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney
(GMT+10:00) Hobart
(GMT+11:00) Magadan
(GMT+11:00) Solomon Islands
(GMT+11:00) New Caledonia
(GMT+12:00) Kamchatka
(GMT+12:00) Fiji Islands, Marshall Islands
(GMT+12:00) Auckland, Wellington
(GMT+13:00) Independent State of Samoa
OK
Cancel
×
Continue to PayPal
Click to Continue
×
About
Zoom Blog
Customers
Our Team
Why Zoom
Features
Careers
Integrations
Partners
Investors
Press
Media Kit
How to Videos
Brand Guidelines
Download
Meetings Client
Zoom Rooms Client
Browser Extension
Outlook Plug-in
Lync Plug-in
iPhone/iPad App
Android App
Sales
1.888.799.9666
Contact Sales
Plans & Pricing
Request a Demo
Webinars and Events
Support
Test Zoom
Account
Support Center
Live Training
Feedback
Contact Us
Accessibility
Privacy and Security
Language
English
English
Español
Deutsch
简体中文
繁體中文
Français
Portuguese
日本語
Русский
한국어
Italiano
Tiếng Việt
Currency
US Dollars $
US Dollars $
Australian Dollars $
Euros €
British Pounds £
Japanese Yen ￥
Canadian Dollars $
Zoom on Blog
Zoom on LinkedIn
Zoom on Twitter
Zoom on Youtube
Zoom on Facebook
Copyright ©2020 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.
Privacy & Legal Policies
About Ads
×
Upcoming Meetings
Would you like to start this meeting?
Would you like to start one of these meetings?
View more...
Start a New Meeting